5 Reasons To Be Excited for the 2023 Formula 1 Season

We have been able to enjoy good midfield battles, a comeback from Mercedes, and laugh at Ferrari's unending string of mistakes. Still, things could have been a lot better, and there is a high chance they could have become more interesting. So here are five reasons why I think we should be excited about the 2023 season.
1. Red Bull won't be so dominant
Even if they manage to show up with a great car next year, which is likely considering how far ahead they were and that they still had upgrades lined up, it won’t be as far ahead as the RB18 was. All the teams have had a full season to better understand their cars and the new rules, which will also help bring the field closer together.
Red Bull might not like how that sounds or even not want to believe it, but it is the logical conclusion. Still, there is a silver lining: if the team is not so far ahead, the fans of all teams and drivers will enjoy a much closer and more interesting championship, even if Max Verstappen manages to win again.
2. Ferrari is poised for a better season
Italy's pride has gone through some changes, with Mattia Binotto resigning and Frederic Vasseur taking over. While this is by no means a guarantee that things will get better, it is likely that with a change of management, there will also be a change in how mistakes are dealt with.
Keep in mind that Vasseur is also on better terms with Scuderia's star driver, Charles Leclerc. His arrival might breathe some new life into the young Monegasque, who seemed exhausted after a year plagued with strategy blunders.
Ferrari has also managed to homologate a new power unit just in time for the 2023 freeze. This means that they will likely have a lot fewer reliability issues and more consistent performance. On top of that, Carlos Sainz has had time to get accustomed to the team and will likely be in top shape for 2023.
3. George Russell will fight Lewis Hamilton tooth and nail
Mercedes is one team that can never be dismissed as stuck in an uncompetitive form. After a year of struggle, they are more than likely to come out swinging in 2023. The Silver Arrows already seemed to be getting better by the end of 2022, and things can only improve from there.
The Brackley-based team had proven before that it turned from an underdog into a force to be reckoned with. There is no reason to doubt it can do that again under the leadership of Toto Wolff and with the aid of two incredible drivers.
Still, even if they end up miles ahead of the competition as they have been throughout the turbo-hybrid era, things won’t be as clear-cut. Instead of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes now has George Russell, and he surely won’t settle for the role of number two driver.
As he’s shown throughout 2022, he is willing to take the fight to Hamilton. So even if Mercedes dominate, unlikely as that might be, we will have a breathtaking fight between the two British talents paired up on the team.
4. The battle for the midfield will be closer
Aston Martin signed Fernando Alonso and is making sizeable investments in their facility. The team was also making good and steady progress toward the end of 2022, so it will likely be stronger next season.
McLaren is another team that is on an upward trajectory. While the Woking-based racing outfit started the season poorly, it managed to improve over time. Lando Norris was even able to step on the podium, a huge feat considering it was the only driver to do so outside of those in the top three teams.
On top of that, Alpine cannot be dismissed either, with Pierre Gasly joining the team. However, the talented Frenchman is not the only improvement. Alpine's engine supplier and parent company, Renault, also managed to figure out what caused the team's reliability issues in the previous season.
5. McLaren showdown
McLaren is looking to race at the top again and is hard at work to build a better car. And they should be, considering Lando Norris is an impressively fast driver, and the team has to give him a better car if there’s any hope for him to stay on board.
However, despite Lando’s pace, he might find himself with a challenge on his hands in 2023. While Daniel Ricciardo was unable to perform during his stint with McLaren, he is no longer there. Instead, another Aussie has taken his place.
Oscar Piastri has been signed by the team, and he is likely to perform closer to Lando's level. Keep in mind that the young talent has been a phenomenon in the junior series, winning back to back to back championships. He took the Formula Renault Eurocup crown in 2019 and followed that performance by winning the Formula 3 title in 2021 and Formula 2 title in 2021.
The only other drivers on the current grid who managed such a spectacular career in the junior series are Hamilton, Leclerc, and Russell. We can then quite safely speculate that Piastri will make a strong debut in F1.
Conclusion
To sum it all up, we’re set for a good season next year. The top teams will almost certainly be closer in pace, Ferrari has a chance at redemption, Russell will bring the best out of Hamilton, the midfield battles will be even more exciting, and we have an impressive rookie to watch out for. These five reasons should be more than enough to make everyone at least slightly interested in the upcoming season.
