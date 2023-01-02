China Wants Back on the Formula 1 Calendar, Could Be Just in Time

The Formula 1 calendar has been constantly expanding over the past few years, to the outrage of some drivers who feel it’s becoming too much. Still, despite that growth, some fan-favorite tracks are at risk and some haven’t been seen in a couple of years.
One of those venues that have been absent is the Chinese Grand Prix situated in Shanghai. That comes as no surprise considering most of the world has gone through an extended lockdown due to a global health crisis.
However, since things have somewhat gone back no normal, a lot of countries have relaxed the measures and tracks are making their way back into the calendar. The same was supposed to happen to the Chinese Grand Prix, but it didn’t.
Well, at least not at first glance. At the beginning of December 2022, it was announced that the venue will not hold a Formula 1 race in 2023 due to the country’s Zero-COVID policy. Barely a month later, that seems to have changed on a dime.
There’s a reason for that. At the end of last year, China announced that it would lift its entry quarantine measures starting from January 8th. That was one of, if not the biggest reason why Formula 1 was not going to race in Shanghai this season. With that out of the way, discussions are reportedly underway for a return.
According to Motorsport’s Chinese network, internal talks have already been held in Shanghai. On top of that, preliminary contact has been made with the governing body of Formula 1, concerning the addition of the track back into the calendar.
While that is not a guarantee, it represents a possibility for those fans who enjoy watching the racing at that venue. So far, it is reported that various parties will continue to discuss related matters following New Year’s Holiday.
Still, there is an element of urgency at play here, due to the insane logistics involved in Formula 1 as well as other motorsports. Everything needs to be transported around the world in order for racing to happen and that requires planning.
Usually, that starts happening in late January and all factors have to be known at that point. There is also the issue of adding another race to an already crowded season, consisting of 23 confirmed races. To be fair, Shanghai was supposed to be the 24th event prior to the original cancellation announcement.
Still, discussions were probably held regarding a replacement, and adding the Chinese Grand Prix back might be off the table. While nothing has been announced, the 4th event still features as TBC (not canceled) on Formula 1’s official website, hinting at the possibility that another venue is being considered.
Whatever the final result, it is definitely a win-win situation for the fans who will get an additional race to enjoy. If the Chinese Grand Prix manages to make its way back onto the calendar, it will also be the first time Chinese Alfa Romeo driver, Guanyu Zhou will enter a home race.
