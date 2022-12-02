F1 Confirms Cancellation of 2023 Chinese Grand Prix due to Country’s Zero-COVID Policy

Over the last couple of years, the Formula 1 calendar had to see a variety of changes and shuffles due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, things have relatively calmed down and stabilized.
Of course, that is with the exception of China, which has kept relatively severe restrictions regarding the pandemic. This has led to the Chinese GP being taken out of the Formula 1 calendar for the third consecutive year.
This is an interesting prospect, considering that over the last few years, the number of races in a season has grown from 20 to 22. With Liberty Media doing the best it can to make the sport more popular and the fans demanding more action, the calendar has grown to a point where teams and drivers are raising concerns.
That is without taking into account the fact that the 2022 season was supposed to have 23 races, but the Russian GP has been dropped from the schedule following Russia's attack on Ukraine on February, 24. Even more worrisome is the fact that more races are planned to be introduced, with the 2023 calendar consisting of 24 Grand Prix.
What this means is that with the Chinese GP losing its spot in the Formula 1 schedule yet again, it might not be able to find it again if the number of races keeps increasing. This could happen due to an issue that fans have been criticizing for a while now, which is the big focus on chasing revenue.
This is the same reason why historical races like the Belgian GP and Formula 1’s crown jewel, Monaco, were at risk of losing their spot as well. And with China’s economy slowing down, there is a chance, albeit slim, that it will no longer be considered a worthwhile venue.
At this time, Formula 1’s officials are still on the lookout for a race that could replace the Chinese GP. However, according to a few sources, including freelance F1 journalist Chris Medland, the Portuguese GP could once again find its way on the calendar. Other races are being considered as well, but if Portimao ends up as a replacement, it should not come as a surprise, considering the Algarve International Circuit has hosted a Grand Prix in 2021.
CONFIRMED: No Chinese Grand Prix in 2023, with F1 exploring alternatives - Portimao among them - to take the slot on April 16 #F1— Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) December 2, 2022