NIO Delivered 122,486 Vehicles in 2022, June and December Were Its Best Months

The Chinese automaker published its 2022 results on Sunday, the 1st of January 2023. The numbers are looking good for the brand, even though they’re not as good as it would have wanted them to be. Deliveries shot up on the monthly scale with only one exception. Here’s everything the data shows us.
NIO had an impressive year. Even though buying a new vehicle is a hassle in China when compared to the U.S., the promising automaker managed to deliver more cars than it did in 2021. However, NIO anticipated better monthly numbers through the end of the last year which did not happen. Not even the adjusted outlook helped. Temporary factory shutdowns because of a national health crisis and strict governmental measures led to output challenges.
On top of domestic issues, NIO also had to face a slowing global economy and uncertainties regarding exports in some markets. Still, this did not stop the automaker from ending the year on a positive note with the launch of the EC7 and overhauled ES8. 2022 also was the brand’s eighth year in business, which could help with putting everything better into perspective.
Even though 2023 is predicted by many analysts to be a complicated year, NIO pushes on with its hopes of conquering more markets. It’s already making headway in China and its battery-swapping solution is a welcomed alternative to plugging in to charge. Europeans might soon get to see more of the brand’s works.
Now, looking at the data, NIO delivered more cars in almost every month of 2022. The only exception was April when deliveries stopped at 5,074 units. In the same month of 2021, the automaker delivered 7,102. Other than that, getting more buyers into cars happened almost constantly throughout 2022. June (12,961), November (14,178), and December (15,815) stand out as the company’s best months. The last month of 2022 was also a record for NIO – it achieved a new record-high monthly delivery target. This translates into an increase of 50.8% year-over-year (YoY).
The fourth quarter of last year also brought an increase in deliveries of 60% when compared to the same period in 2021.
In total, NIO delivered 122,486 cars in 2022. This represents a YoY increase in deliveries of 34%. As of the 31st of December, 2022, NIO delivered 289,556 units to customers in China and other markets.
NIO recently presented its third-generation Power Swap station and the new 500-kW Power Charger which could change how EVs are perceived by customers who still like fueling at a gas station more than charging a battery-electric vehicle.
NIO currently has two factories in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. The brand also has various other offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Nanjing, China; San Jose, U.S.; Munich, Germany; Oxford, the UK; and Oslo, Norway.
