NIO Is Copying Tesla and Starts Developing Its Own Self-Driving and LiDAR Chips

More on this:

1 NIO Expands Its Foothold in Europe With Four New Markets but Won't Sell Any Vehicles There

2 Unique Hand-Painted NIO EP9 Art Car Is Also a Piece of Cutting-Edge Engineering

3 NIO Generates a Huge Frenzy in China, Reminds All of When the Tesla Model 3 Arrived

4 NIO Denies It Will Use AMD Chips After Chipmaker Publicly Said That Would Be the Case

5 NIO's Hiring Activity Suggests It Is Preparing to Build a Factory in the U.S.