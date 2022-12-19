Move over Lucid and Mercedes EQS, NIO Plans on entering Luxury EV Segment

The Lucid Air and Mercedes EQS may have another all-electric full-sized luxury sedan to compete with if a recent report is accurate.
According to a recent report, China-based automaker NIO has its eyes set on entering the segment with its own flagship luxury sedan that will be priced north of $143,406 (135,023 euro) and be ready to hit the market as soon as 2024, according to InsideEVs.
Details are scant, but the new flagship sedan will one-up the brand's current Tesla Model S-sized sedan, the NIO ET7. On its own, the ET7 is no slouch and topping its capabilities will be a true test of the automaker's moxie. The ET7 comes packed with a 150 kWh battery providing 621 miles (1,000 km) CLTC range and powers the car from 0-62 mph (0-100 kp/h) in just 3.8 seconds.
By no means a legacy car company in its homeland when compared to Geely, SAIC Motors, and FAW Group, NIO is in its infancy having been formed in 2014 but has established itself in the Chinese market by selling over 300,000 electric vehicles to date.
The brand launched in Norway in 2021 and began deliveries to Germany in recent weeks and plans on expanding in Europe, Australia, and Japan. NIO has yet to export any vehicles to the U.S. however the company has established a base of operations in Silicon Valley. NIO plans to be in 25 countries by 2025.
The automaker made a name for itself on home soil with an industry-first approach to charging electric vehicles away from home. As an alternative to charging stations, the company has built a network of 700 battery swap stations that covers several thousand kilometers of Chinese highways. The process allows customers to pull into a station and have their depleted battery swapped out for a 100% freshly charged battery without the time-consuming process of having to wait for their battery to be charged.
Details are scant, but the new flagship sedan will one-up the brand's current Tesla Model S-sized sedan, the NIO ET7. On its own, the ET7 is no slouch and topping its capabilities will be a true test of the automaker's moxie. The ET7 comes packed with a 150 kWh battery providing 621 miles (1,000 km) CLTC range and powers the car from 0-62 mph (0-100 kp/h) in just 3.8 seconds.
By no means a legacy car company in its homeland when compared to Geely, SAIC Motors, and FAW Group, NIO is in its infancy having been formed in 2014 but has established itself in the Chinese market by selling over 300,000 electric vehicles to date.
The brand launched in Norway in 2021 and began deliveries to Germany in recent weeks and plans on expanding in Europe, Australia, and Japan. NIO has yet to export any vehicles to the U.S. however the company has established a base of operations in Silicon Valley. NIO plans to be in 25 countries by 2025.
The automaker made a name for itself on home soil with an industry-first approach to charging electric vehicles away from home. As an alternative to charging stations, the company has built a network of 700 battery swap stations that covers several thousand kilometers of Chinese highways. The process allows customers to pull into a station and have their depleted battery swapped out for a 100% freshly charged battery without the time-consuming process of having to wait for their battery to be charged.