Tesla Starts 2023 With New Discounts in China

While manufacturing is under control and running smoothly, Tesla does not want to miss out on any important sales targets in China. That is why starting from January 1st, 2023, the carmaker is offering new discounts.
Tesla China announced on the country’s approved social media platform Weibo that during the first three months of 2023 it will have in place new discounts and preferential rates for car loans. The company confirmed it will apply a 6,000 Chinese yuan ($870) discount to shipping costs and it will also give out a 4,000 Chinese yuan ($580) insurance subsidy. This $1,450 discount aims to replace the EV ~$1,500 subsidy offered by the Asian country’s government which expired at the end of 2022.
But to sweeten the offer, Tesla will also apply a preferential annualized rate of 3.5% to car loans approved through its financial institution partners or Tesla’s in-house lease service.
These new changes apply effective immediately, entering into effect on the 1st of January, 2023.
On top of all this good news for Chinese customers, Tesla also won’t raise the prices for its Model 3 and Model Y units. Even though the state EV incentive ended, the vehicles have the same cost. This roughly translates into an 11,000 Chinese yuan ($1,595) discount.
Throughout the whole month of December 2022, Tesla offered a discount of 6,000 Chinese yuan on almost all its vehicles. At the same time, Reuters said the EV maker adjusted its prices in the Asian country by slashing 9% of the cars’ price and announced a change in planned output at the Shanghai factory. Company officials did not wish to clarify what was going on, but they dismissed other claims regarding a possible temporary shutdown as rumors.
Tesla also offered discounts and free Supercharging miles to its American, Canadian, and European customers during the last month of 2022.
While these developments are great news for customers, investors might become worried after the New Year's enthusiasm clears off. Tesla’s stock price has been in a downtrend since 20 September 2022. A share’s price went from around $308 to $109 in a little over three months.
Tesla is trying to remain competitive in a market where giants like BYD and other domestic brands are eating up the American company’s market share. The EV maker still has the advantage of a broad charging network in the Asian country, but other entities like NIO aggressively push their solutions like the battery swapping mechanism. Xpeng is also on the rise. However, Tesla remains optimistic on Weibo.
Lastly, we anticipated a couple of months ago that Tesla will not keep its courageous pricing policy for long. Now, things are slowly starting to happen as we predicted them. Let’s wait and see what the North American markets will receive as incentives besides free Supercharging miles and $3,750 discounts.
