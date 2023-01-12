Kia Stinger Foregoes Impending Doom, Morphs Into Feisty yet Digital GT2 Wagon

While our motoring-savvy parents knew Hyundai and Kia as those little South Korean automakers that create bland yet affordable models, today our perception is ‘slightly’ different.
This is mostly because somewhere along the way their corner-office head honchos decided they wanted to conquer the (automotive) world and proceeded to a well-thought-up and thoroughly cooked expansion. Now, the Asian conglomerate has enticing stuff like the Hyundai N sporty division, the EV revolution savvy e-GMP architecture, as well as more popular and top-selling models than we can count.
Plus, some hero cars, of course. As far as Kia is concerned, that one would be the Stinger performance mid-size liftback sedan, produced for six years between 2017 and 2023. Tracing its roots down to a couple of grand touring-style concepts, the GT Concept from 2011 (Frankfurt Motor Show) and Kia GT4 Stinger from 2014 (North American International Auto Show), this fastback was probably an assumed lost bet from the automaker.
Surrounded by nothing but love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, passenger cars are fighting for survival – and mostly losing after just one generation of struggle. The same can be said about the Kia Stinger, unfortunately, even though it fought valiantly with help from inline-four T-GDIs, a 3.3-liter V6, and even a diesel mill. Alas, its fate has been sealed, and after the sale of the new 1,000-unit Tribute Edition, the Stinger will soon retire from public view.
Naturally, the last hurrah is also motivated by the twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 which churns out no less than 368 hp (373 ps/275 kW) plus 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque and is sending power to the wheels an eight-speed automatic transmission. By the way, it’s pretty expensive, just like any other collectible – at an MSRP of $36,590 for the GT-Line (with 2.5-liter) and $51,790 for the GT2 (with V6). Speaking of the latter, some people just cannot cope with the upcoming loss, as it turns out.
So, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to present us with hypothetical station wagon transformations of cool rides. His feisty Touring-style periplus of 2023 kicked off with the Chevy Biscayne making a digital comeback as an Impala-based SW, continued with the virtual Toyota Camry Nightshade coupe and SW, the Honda Accord wagon, and even touched the premium stratosphere with an elegant Audi S8 Coupe and Avant.
Now, after, hitting the North American and European continents, it is also time for his “imagination land” to reach Asian shores. So, meet his dreamy Kia Stinger GT2 Wagon that is presumably motivated by the V6 mill and puts sporty looks front and center. As such, do notice the lowered stance, the subtle aerodynamic boy kit, the contrasting black wheels complete with red brake calipers, as well as the ritzy Satin Green paintjob (or wrap).
