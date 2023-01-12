2024 Mazda CX-90 Unboxed Teaser Campaign Begins, New SUV To Debut 1.31.23

The CX-90 will debut on January 31st, not today as originally expected. The Japanese automaker’s “Mazda CX-90 Unboxed” teaser campaign stars Hiroyuki Sanada, a Japanese superstar who might come as familiar to you thanks to many critically-acclaimed roles. Kenji in Rush Hour 3, Ujio in The Last Samurai, Scorpion in Mortal Kombat, Akihiko in Avengers: Endgame, and The Elder in Bullet Train come to mind on first thought.

