New LE Trim Puts a Bulbar on the 2023 Mazda BT-50 Pickup

Mazda has kicked off the new year in Australia by introducing a new trim level for the 2023 BT-50. On sale now, the pickup is available to order in the LE configuration too, which joins the already generous lineup.
Building on the XTR, which sits between the XS, XT, and the GT, SP, and Thunder, the new Mazda BT-50 LE features some original accessories, like the single-hooped polished alloy bulbar, polished sports bar with integrated brake light, and heavy-duty tub liner to keep the bed safe from scratches.

Engineered specifically for the Australian market, the bulbar is said to fully integrate with the vehicle’s safety systems. As a result, the crumple zones, airbags, and driving assistance gizmos are unaffected, the automaker states. Moreover, the research and development process, and real-world testing have revealed that the engine and transmission cooling are unaffected too.

A generous host of features are offered as standard on the new Mazda BT-50 LE, with the car marque mentioning stuff such as the keyless entry, reversing camera, satellite navigation system, dual-zone climate control, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The exterior color of choice is called the Ingot Silver Metallic.

The model is only offered as a dual-cab 4x4, powered by 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine that churns out 140 kW (190 ps / 188 hp) at 3,600 rpm, and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm. It works in concert with a six-speed automatic transmission, with four-wheel drive, and returns 7.7 l/100 km (30.6 mpg US) combined. The total braked towing capacity is rated at 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs), and it has a maximum payload of 1,080 kg (2,381 lbs).

One of the many strings to the Mazda BT-50’s bow is the sheer breadth of customization options available through the Mazda Genuine Accessories program, all of which come with a five-year warranty when fitted at delivery,” said Mazda Australia’s Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi. “With the new Mazda BT-50 LE, we’re offering the best of both worlds – an enhanced and individual look, combined with even more added versatility.

Pricing for the 2023 Mazda BT-50 LE kicks off at AU$64,295 (equal to US$43,406), before on-road costs, and it represents an AU$2,500 (US$1,688) saving compared to specifying the same accessories separately.

In the pickup body style, the 2023 BT-50 can be had from AU$57,212 (US$38,624) Down Under for the XS, AU$56,851 (US$38,381) for the XT, and AU$61,012 (US$41,190) for the XTR. The GT, SP, and Thunder will set customers back at least AU$67,051 (US$45,267), AU$73,213 (US$49,427), and AU$78,245 (US$52,824) respectively. The family also comprises the Cab Chassis configuration, with the XT and XTR grades that can be ordered from AU$58,378 (US$39,412) and AU$65,106 (US$43,954) respectively.

