2021 Mazda BT-50 Now Available as Single and Freestyle Chassis Cab

Launched in June 2020, the redesigned BT-50 is all-new from the ground up thanks to Isuzu. The mid-sized pickup truck is the same workhorse as the D-Max under the skin, down to the 3.0-liter turbo diesel that comes standard with a six-speed manual.
Following the Dual and Dual Cab Chassis models, the BT-50 welcomes two more body styles from November 1st in the guise of the Single and Freestyle Chassis Cab. The four-cylinder engine that comes standard is good for 190 PS (188 horsepower) and “exceptional pull power” thanks to 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of oomph, which sounds about right considering that peak torque is delivered from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm.
Up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds) lighter than previous-generation chassis cabs, the newcomers also happen to be more efficient. The combined driving cycle rating is 8 liters per 100 kilometers, translating to 29.4 miles to the gallon in U.S. currency. Only one trim level is available for the Single and Freestyle Cab Chassis versions, the XT that includes the likes of LED headlamps, 17-inch alloys, and body-color side mirrors. Of course, air conditioning and power windows are also included in the price.
Speaking of which, the manufacturer's list price in Australia for the rear-wheel-drive Single Cab Chassis kicks off at AUD 36,550. That works out to $26,690 at current exchange rates, which is pretty good if you also take into account the capability. Both the two- and four-wheel-drive versions are good for 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) of braked towing while payload tops 1,186 kilograms (2,615 pounds).
The Standard Alloy Tray is an optional extra, and depending on the cab style, you’re looking at AUD 2,300 or AUD 2,470 ($1,620 or $1,740 at current exchange rates). As far as driving convenience is concerned, manual-equipped models feature Cruise Control while automatic models level up to Adaptive Cruise Control.
A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Isuzu, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, DAB+ digital radio, and a reversing camera are standard regardless of specification. Mazda also offers a lot of safety equipment at no additional cost, starting with eight airbags and autonomous emergency braking. Other highlights include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Prevention, Automatic High Beam, and Blind Spot Monitoring.
