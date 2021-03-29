2021 Mazda BT-50 “Thunder” Revealed With Off-Road Goodies

2 Japanese Girl Gets Behind the Wheel of an RX-7 Demo Car, Enjoys Drifting It

Previously based on the Ford Ranger, the new BT-50 is twinned with the Isuzu D-Max pickup truck. Mazda of Australia has improved the breed for the 2021 model year with a flagship grade called Thunder, which is available from 65,990 kangaroo bucks ($50,430) with the stick shift. 9 photos



Matte-black side steps and an LED lightbar from Lightforce also give this pickup a character of its own, along with the electrically-operated tonneau cover, tub liner, and sport bar. A challenger to the likes of the Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior and Toyota HiLux Rugged X, the Thunder flaunts a kW and 450 Nm of torque on deck.



Those numbers convert to 188 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, which is more than adequate for a mid-sized workhorse. The combined fuel economy is quoted at 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers (30.5 miles per gallon) for the manual tranny and 8.0 l/100 km (29.4 mpg) for the six-speed auto.



Switchable high- and low-range 4WD is also worthy of your attention, as are the locking differential for the rear axle and hill-descent control off-road cruise control. Scheduled to go on sale next month, both versions of the BT-50 Thunder are covered by a five-year and/or unlimited-kilometer warranty.



When it comes to pickup-like stuff, the newcomer is no pushover thanks to a payload rating of 897 kilograms (1,978 pounds) for the row-your-own standard transmission. Unbraked towing capacity is 750 kilos (1,653 pounds) while braked towing is quoted at 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds).



