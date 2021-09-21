2022 Mazda BT-50 Pickup Truck Flaunts New Turbo Diesel Engine, New Trim Level

Previously based on the T6-generation Ford Ranger, the Mazda BT-50 was redesigned last year with Isuzu D-Max underpinnings. Made in Thailand at the Samut Prakan facility, the mid-size workhorse has received a slight update for the 2022 model year in the guise of a brand-new motor.
Previously motivated by a 3.0-liter turbo diesel manufactured by Isuzu, the pickup is now available with a 1.9-liter turbo diesel. The base choice offers 110 kilowatts and 350 Nm of torque, figures that convert to 148 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The newcomer is exclusive to the XS, the entry-level grade, in conjunction with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Braked towing capacity is rated at 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds), which is alright in comparison to segment rivals. The 3.0-liter mill pumps out 140 kilowatts and 450 Nm (188 horsepower and 332 pound-feet) for a towing capacity of 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds). The larger plant, which is also a four-pot, is available with either a manual or the aforementioned tranny.
Beyond the XS, the range consists of the XT, XTR, GT, SP, and Thunder. The SP, which doesn’t stand for Smashing Pumpkins, is pretty much a GT with a few bits of black, gloss-black, and dark-gray accents. The SP further sweetens the deal with a sailplane bar, a bed liner, roller tonneau cover, and interior upholstery that intertwines Driftwood leather and synthetic suede.
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in Australia and New Zealand in January 2022, the updated pickup is available as a single-cab chassis, freestyle-cab chassis, and with a dual cab. The XS and XT share their standard equipment list, save for the wheels (steel vs. alloy) and bumpers (plastic vs. painted). It’s worth mentioning that even the steel-wheeled XS is rocking Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with advanced driver-assisting features.
At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping Thunder is flexing a Lightforce dual-row LED lightbar, single-hoop steel brush guard, side steps, a sports bar, 18-inch wheels finished in black, and a power tonneau cover.
Braked towing capacity is rated at 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds), which is alright in comparison to segment rivals. The 3.0-liter mill pumps out 140 kilowatts and 450 Nm (188 horsepower and 332 pound-feet) for a towing capacity of 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds). The larger plant, which is also a four-pot, is available with either a manual or the aforementioned tranny.
Beyond the XS, the range consists of the XT, XTR, GT, SP, and Thunder. The SP, which doesn’t stand for Smashing Pumpkins, is pretty much a GT with a few bits of black, gloss-black, and dark-gray accents. The SP further sweetens the deal with a sailplane bar, a bed liner, roller tonneau cover, and interior upholstery that intertwines Driftwood leather and synthetic suede.
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in Australia and New Zealand in January 2022, the updated pickup is available as a single-cab chassis, freestyle-cab chassis, and with a dual cab. The XS and XT share their standard equipment list, save for the wheels (steel vs. alloy) and bumpers (plastic vs. painted). It’s worth mentioning that even the steel-wheeled XS is rocking Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with advanced driver-assisting features.
At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping Thunder is flexing a Lightforce dual-row LED lightbar, single-hoop steel brush guard, side steps, a sports bar, 18-inch wheels finished in black, and a power tonneau cover.