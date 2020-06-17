Civilized Cycles’ Model 1 e-Bike Is Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

3 OnStar Theft Alert Got the Better of "the World’s Dumbest Corvette Thief"

2 POV Test Drive of 1991 Nissan Figaro Looks Very Serene, Pretty Fun Too

More on this:

2021 Mazda BT-50 Revealed in Australia, Adopts Kodo Design

Affordable pickup trucks are tricky to balance. But Mazda got the new BT-50 just right with its blend of simplicity and good design. 13 photos



The second-generation model came in 2011, and that was designed by Mazda Australia. We're now on the third model, which is developed on top of the



That makes it sound a bit exotic, and the new design language is aligned with that. Featuring Mazda's Kodo design language, the small pickup boasts a massive shield-shaped chrome grille and flared out wheel arches. You wouldn't mistake it for a CX-9, but it's certainly a looker.



Since it no longer uses Ford underpinnings, the BT-50 has dropped the old 3.2-liter MZ-CD engine, which was essentially a Duratorque unit. Its place has been taken by the Isuzu-sourced 3-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with produces 188 horsepower (140 kW ) and 332 lb-ft of torque (450 Nm). Now, that's slightly less than before, but it doesn't affect towing and payload capabilities, which sit at 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg) and 2,200 lbs (1,000 kg), respectively.



The new engine is hooked up to six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and optional 4x4 drive. Mazda says the combo is up to 20% more efficient, reducing running costs. The company will also add a smaller engine around the time of the launch. This wasn't disclosed, but we know that the new Isuzu truck features a 1.9-liter diesel with 148 horsepower.



The interior looks and feels like a passenger car now, though probably not a Mazda. You can have leather seats and the infotainment screen is gigantic. A host of safety systems have landed as standard equipment and include Adaptive Cruise Control , Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.



For those unfamiliar with the BT-50, know that it's been in production since 2006. Back then, Mazda and Ford were joined at the hip, so this pickup was directly related to the Ranger and Everest SUV. The second-generation model came in 2011, and that was designed by Mazda Australia. We're now on the third model, which is developed on top of the Isuzu D-Max platform and is built alongside it at the factory in Thailand.That makes it sound a bit exotic, and the new design language is aligned with that. Featuring Mazda's Kodo design language, the small pickup boasts a massive shield-shaped chrome grille and flared out wheel arches. You wouldn't mistake it for a CX-9, but it's certainly a looker.Since it no longer uses Ford underpinnings, the BT-50 has dropped the old 3.2-liter MZ-CD engine, which was essentially a Duratorque unit. Its place has been taken by the Isuzu-sourced 3-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with produces 188 horsepower (140) and 332 lb-ft of torque (450 Nm). Now, that's slightly less than before, but it doesn't affect towing and payload capabilities, which sit at 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg) and 2,200 lbs (1,000 kg), respectively.The new engine is hooked up to six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and optional 4x4 drive. Mazda says the combo is up to 20% more efficient, reducing running costs. The company will also add a smaller engine around the time of the launch. This wasn't disclosed, but we know that the new Isuzu truck features a 1.9-liter diesel with 148 horsepower.The interior looks and feels like a passenger car now, though probably not a Mazda. You can have leather seats and the infotainment screen is gigantic. A host of safety systems have landed as standard equipment and include, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

load press release