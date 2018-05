2019 Ford Everest Arriving at Dealers Late This Year

Active Noise Cancellation

As you can tell from the two photos released by Ford of Australia, the grille and headlights are different from the previous model year. Other than that, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the newcomer apart from the outgoing Everest . But on the other hand, the engine lineup now includes the bi-turbo diesel from the Ranger Raptor.The 2.0-liter four-cylinder packs 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, coming as standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford offers on the U.S.-spec Ranger with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as well. The EcoBlue is an option, though, with the standard engine coming in the guise of the 3.2-liter five-cylinder that churns out 200 PS (197 bhp) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft).Each and every one of the three trim levels (Ambiente, Trend, Titanium) feature SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus built-in satellite navigation. Complimentary map updates are offered for up to seven years after purchase. Map updates are done at any authorized dealer after scheduled servicing is completed.Moving on to the interior, this is where you’ll find ebony-colored details and more soft-touch materials in the areas the driver and passenger touch the most. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter add, which Ford claims to make the cabin quieter than the Everest with the 3.2-liter turbo diesel.Available with rear- and four-wheel-drive, the Everest boasts the automaker’s latest driver-assistance goodies. Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian protection is standard on the Trend and Titanium. Comfort and convenience? The mid-sizehas some of those as well, including hands-free tailgate and the optional semi-autonomous parking assistant.