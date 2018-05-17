2019 Ford Everest Arriving at Dealers Late This Year

Along with the Ranger, the Everest body-on-frame utility vehicle is also new for the 2019 model year. Not new from the ground up, but redesigned and better inside and out. In a similar fashion to the pickup, the Everest will arrive in Australian showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2018, with pricing to be published closer to the on-sale date.
As you can tell from the two photos released by Ford of Australia, the grille and headlights are different from the previous model year. Other than that, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell the newcomer apart from the outgoing Everest. But on the other hand, the engine lineup now includes the bi-turbo diesel from the Ranger Raptor.
The 2.0-liter four-cylinder packs 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, coming as standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford offers on the U.S.-spec Ranger with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as well. The EcoBlue is an option, though, with the standard engine coming in the guise of the 3.2-liter five-cylinder that churns out 200 PS (197 bhp) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft).
Each and every one of the three trim levels (Ambiente, Trend, Titanium) feature SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus built-in satellite navigation. Complimentary map updates are offered for up to seven years after purchase. Map updates are done at any authorized dealer after scheduled servicing is completed.
Moving on to the interior, this is where you’ll find ebony-colored details and more soft-touch materials in the areas the driver and passenger touch the most. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter add Active Noise Cancellation, which Ford claims to make the cabin quieter than the Everest with the 3.2-liter turbo diesel.
Available with rear- and four-wheel-drive, the Everest boasts the automaker’s latest driver-assistance goodies. Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian protection is standard on the Trend and Titanium. Comfort and convenience? The mid-size SUV has some of those as well, including hands-free tailgate and the optional semi-autonomous parking assistant.
The 2.0-liter four-cylinder packs 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, coming as standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission that Ford offers on the U.S.-spec Ranger with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as well. The EcoBlue is an option, though, with the standard engine coming in the guise of the 3.2-liter five-cylinder that churns out 200 PS (197 bhp) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft).
Each and every one of the three trim levels (Ambiente, Trend, Titanium) feature SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus built-in satellite navigation. Complimentary map updates are offered for up to seven years after purchase. Map updates are done at any authorized dealer after scheduled servicing is completed.
Moving on to the interior, this is where you’ll find ebony-colored details and more soft-touch materials in the areas the driver and passenger touch the most. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter add Active Noise Cancellation, which Ford claims to make the cabin quieter than the Everest with the 3.2-liter turbo diesel.
Available with rear- and four-wheel-drive, the Everest boasts the automaker’s latest driver-assistance goodies. Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian protection is standard on the Trend and Titanium. Comfort and convenience? The mid-size SUV has some of those as well, including hands-free tailgate and the optional semi-autonomous parking assistant.