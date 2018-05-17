2019 Ford Ranger Goes Official in Australia

Arriving at Australian dealers in the fourth quarter of 2018, the facelifted Ranger is covered by a five-year/100,000-kilometer warranty for additional peace of mind. But as opposed to the U.S.-spec model that’ll go into production in Michigan, the Thailand-made Ranger on sale in Australia is offered exclusively with diesel power.
At the bottom end of the lineup, the 2.2-liter turbo diesel packs 160 horsepower of the metric variety and 385 Nm (284 pound-feet) of torque. The mid-range option is the 3.2-liter five-cylinder turbo diesel, packing 200 PS and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) of torque.
Last, but certainly not least, the 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel you’d also find in the Ranger Raptor serves as the range-topping option in the XLT and Wildtrak, with the four-cylinder mill rated at 213 PS and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet).
As far as transmissions are concerned, the six-speed manual is one-upped by a six-speed automatic (3.2-liter) and 10-speed automatic (XLT, Wildtrak, and Raptor). When equipped for the job, the Australia-spec Ranger offers the same 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) of towing capacity you get with the previous model year.
Optional in the XLT and standard in the Wildtrak, auto-emergency braking is one of the technological highlights of the 2019 Ranger. Designed to operate at speeds above 3.6 kilometers per hour, the system detects pedestrians and vehicles, and applies the brakes by itself if the driver fails to react to the audible/visual warnings.
Although the design of the front grille is the as the U.S.-spec Ranger, Ford of Australia argues that there’s a different story under the skin. Per the needs of truck owners in the Land Down Under, the mid-size pickup features reworked suspension, featuring revised geometry for less roll and sharper steering.
Visual changes brought to the interior are minimal at best, with the bragging rights coming in the form of SYNC 3 infotainment, Emergency Assistance auto-calling in the case of a collision, and smartphone mirroring for Android and iOS users. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but don’t expect anything too dramatic over the current starting price of AUD 27,390.
