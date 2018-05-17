2019 Ford Focus Makes Reversing Easier Thanks to New Camera Technology

Now mandatory in the United States of America, the backup camera is the next level up from rear parking sensors. The thing is, some reversing cameras are more equal than others, as proven by the Ford Motor Company with the all-new Focus.
Now in its fourth generation, the Focus can be had with Rear Wide View Camera. As the name implines, the system is designed to capture the 180-degree view of what’s happening behind the car, displaying the feed on the infotainment screen.
“We know that for nearly all our customers, reversing is a crucial part of their daily drive – and one that some of them really don’t enjoy. This little camera is helping us to make a big step forwards in making it easier to go backwards,” commented Glen Goold, the Ford Motor Company’s chief program engineer for the Focus IV.
But wait, there’s more! Enter Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, the radar-based option that warns the driver of cars, motorcycles, and even pedestrian that may soon be crossing behind the Focus. In addition to audible and visual warnings, the system can automatically apply the brakes in order to avoid or even mitigate a collision provided that the driver doesn’t respond in the first place.
Both systems will be offered on every body style of the Focus in Europe. Over in the United States of America, the China-made Focus Active faux crossover will have to suffice. In addition to the six-speed manual transmission that comes as standard, the Blue Oval will gladly upgrade the compact hatchback to an available eight-speed automatic. In regard to engine options, three- and four-cylinder turbocharged powerplants from the EcoBoost and EcoBlue families are the norm in the Old Continent.
There’s little to no information on the Focus ST at the present moment, let alone the Focus RS. But in the case of the latter, most people agree that mild hybridization is the way to go, upping the ante to something in the ballpark of 400 PS (395 HP).
