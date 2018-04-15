2020 Ford Focus RS Imagined In Hatchback, Sedan, Station Wagon, Active Flavors

More on this:

1 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Mustang Boss 302, America Wins

2 The Trend is The Cheapest 2019 Ford Focus Available in Europe

3 Carroll Shelby's Car Collection on Sale at the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

4 Largest Rare Ford Collection in the World, Den Hartogh, to Sell on June 23

5 2019 Ford Focus IV Goes Official, It’s Better In Every Single Way