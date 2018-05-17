autoevolution
 

Ford Enables Waze Projection on Cars’ Touchscreen

17 May 2018, 6:34 UTC ·
by
For several years now, Google's Waze community-based GPS has established itself as one of the premiere navigation apps of choice for millions of drivers.
In most cases, drivers need to have access to a smartphone and some type of docking system for them to be able to look at the directions and notifications displayed on the phone.

For owners of Ford cars equipped with the SYNC 3 system, Waze will from now on be available on the dashboard touchscreen. The catch is this feature will only be available for owners of iPhones.

The process of making Waze visible on the car’s screen is as simple as they come. All that is required is connecting the iPhone to the USB port of the car and have the app projected onto the screen.

Voice control of the application is also available, as is the control of the app through the vehicle’s touchscreen. That means, says Ford, the availability of a bigger screen for this type of operations and at the same time a better-positioned one for finding routes, locating lower fuel prices or reporting traffic accidents.

The SYNC 3 software version has to be 3.0 or greater for the feature to work. The iPhones used have to have the iOS 11.3 software version, and the latest release of Waze has tobe installed on the phone.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to access the smartphone features, apps, and services they care about most in the car, without having to pick up their device,” said Don Butler, Ford executive in charge with connected vehicle platform.

“With Waze, our customers get the benefits they’re accustomed to with the added luxury of experiencing them on a bigger screen.”

The carmaker did not say if it plans to provide this feature for owners of other makes of phones.
