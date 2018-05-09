2018 Ford Fiesta Active Detailed, Described As Being a “Crossover”

According to Ford, the current Fiesta is the eighth generation because the Blue Oval thinks the post-2013 facelift is actually a generation, not a mid-cycle refresh of the sixth generation. In keeping with this questionable practice, the Fiesta Active is called a crossover, not a jacked-up Fiesta with 18 millimeters of additional ride height and some black plastic cladding.
Joining the range alongside the Fiesta ST we’ve talked about in a previous article, the Fiesta Active also happens to feature a track increased by 10 millimeters, bringing the wheels further out. The suspension is also unique to this model, featuring different knuckle geometry, springs, and shock absorbers from the rest of the lineup. The electric power-assisted steering and electric stability control, meanwhile, are tuned “for enhanced comfort and responsiveness across a multitude of surfaces.”
There are three modes the driver can select, starting with Normal. Eco is exclusive to the six-speed manual transmission, adjusting the engine and throttle mapping to save fuel when the driver so desires. Last, but certainly not least, Slippery Mode is designed for reduced grip conditions. That’s right, ladies and gents! The Fiesta Active is FWD-only despite the fact Ford passes it over as a crossover.
“Car buyers love the versatility, bold styling and confidence-inspiring abilities of SUVs – and demand has never been higher – which is why we’ve fused these qualities with our all-new Fiesta’s class-leading driving experience and advanced driving technologies to deliver a Fiesta Active crossover that seamlessly fits with our customers’ active lifestyles,” declared Roelant de Waard, the vice-president of Marketing, Sales & Service at the Dearborn-based automaker’s European division.
What Mr. de Waard means is, almost one in five new Ford models sold in Europe in 2017 is a utility vehicle. The automaker is so convinced that people can’t tell faux crossovers apart from the real deal that even the Ka+ is available in Active flavor. What’s more, the Active treatment will extend to the Focus hatchback and wagon.
In regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part of the deal, the Fiesta Active can be had with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo and 1.5-liter TDCi four-cylinder turbo diesel. The gas-powered lineup tops at 140 PS, while the oil-chugging engine can’t do better than 120 PS. A six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is available as an option.
As for trim levels, customers will be able to choose from a selection of three: Active-1, Active-2, and Active-3.
