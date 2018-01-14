2019 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Revealed With 2.3-liter EcoBoost Engine

After a lot of waiting and countless sets of photos from the carparazzi, the 2019 Ford Range is finally here! Making its world premiere at the Detroit Auto Show, the mid-size pickup marks the return of the Ranger to the United States after the former gen ended production in December 2011.

Convinced by the success of the Toyota Tacoma and the Colorado-Canyon duo from General Motors, the 2019 Ranger has been confirmed with one engine and an exclusive transmission for the segment: 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and 10-speed automatic.Ford didn’t give too many details about the newcomer’s underpinnings considering that production starts late in 2018 and the first retail units will arrive at dealers in 2019.“Made Built Tough to be the ultimate adventure gear,” the U.S.-spec Ranger features a bulging hood, muscular wheel arches, fender vents, and a stamped tailgate flanked by vertical taillights. Up front, the LEDs in the headlights are optional.Customers will be offered three trim levels (XL, XLT, and Lariat)m as well as two appearance packages (Chrome and Sport). Two body styles will be available: the SuperCab and SuperCrew.For those who aren't prepared to spend a lot of green dollar bills on the Raptor , the Ranger can be had with the FX4 Off-Road Package. Tick it from the options list, and you get all-terrain tires, bash plate, and off-road shock absorbers, plus the Terrain Management and Trail Control systems.The cabin of the 2019 Ford Ranger is chock-full of desirable goodies, including two LCDs integrated into the instrument cluster, 8.0-inch infotainment (SYNC 3) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AC power outlets, 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, and the B&O premium audio system.On the safety front, customers can spec the mid-size truck with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Information System, Reverse Sensing System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking.“The all-new Ranger is designed for today’s midsize truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability, and technology for those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends,” declared Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing.