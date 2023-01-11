2024 Mazda CX-90 Coming January 12th With PHEV and Inline-6 Powertrains

Mazda confirmed no fewer than four SUVs in October 2021, starting with the CX-60 and CX-80 for Europe. Already revealed in all of its glory, the CX-60 is a mid-size utility vehicle with two-row seating. The CX-80 will get two additional seats. Over in the United States, the Japanese automaker prepares to roll out the wide-bodied CX-70 and CX-90.

38 photos