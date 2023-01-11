2024 Mazda CX-90 Coming January 12th With PHEV and Inline-6 Powertrains

Mazda confirmed no fewer than four SUVs in October 2021, starting with the CX-60 and CX-80 for Europe. Already revealed in all of its glory, the CX-60 is a mid-size utility vehicle with two-row seating. The CX-80 will get two additional seats. Over in the United States, the Japanese automaker prepares to roll out the wide-bodied CX-70 and CX-90.
The CX-90 will debut on January 12th during the “Mazda CX-90 Unboxed” event with seating for seven people. Mazda already has a seven-seat utility vehicle on sale in this part of the world in the form of the CX-9, but the CX-90 rides on a brand-new platform that enables a longer overall length and a longer wheelbase to boot. For future reference, the CX-9 currently starts at $38,750 excluding the destination charge.
Described as Mazda’s first nationally available electrified vehicle, the CX-90 has been previously teased with fender badges that confirm six cylinders arranged in a line and an e-Skyactiv PHEV tailgate badge. In other words, an ICE-only sixer is likely going to be standard, whereas the plug-in hybrid is certain to be based around the 2.5L SkyActiv-G.
Spied on a couple of occasions in production-ready form in the United States of America, the CX-90 is rocking the Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. Previously known as the Large Architecture, the rear- and all-wheel-drive platform comes with a brand-new tranny to boot. Instead of the six-speed automatic we know from FWD-based Mazdas, the CX-90 will employ the eight-speed automatic of the CX-60 for Europe.
Speaking of which, the CX-60 is exclusively manufactured in Japan at the Hofu plant. It’s pretty safe to assume that every other RWD-based utility vehicle will be manufactured there, namely the CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90.
Plenty of powertrain options have already been detailed for the CX-60, including a plug-in hybrid that employs the Skyactiv-G 2.5L four-cylinder engine. Higher up the spectrum, prospective customers are presented with 3.0- and 3.3-liter units from the Skyactiv-G, Skyactiv-X, and Skyactiv-D engine families. Some of these sixers boast mild-hybrid assistance.
Regarding the force-fed sixer in the CX-90, the most obvious culprit would be the 3.3-liter Skyactiv-G or its mild-hybrid variant, the 3.3-liter e-Skyactiv G. Later on, the 3.0-liter e-Skyactiv X will enter production as a naturally-aspirated mild hybrid with enhanced lean combustion technology similar to that of the 2.0L four-cylinder Skyactiv X.
Over in Australia, the CX-60 with the 3.3L e-Skyactiv G produces 209 kW at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 450 Nm at 2,000 to 3,500 revolutions per minute. These figures convert to 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet, which is pretty conservative for this kind of displacement. The four-cylinder PHEV, on the other hand, packs 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque on full song. In the CX-60, this powertrain promises up to 39 miles (63 kilometers) of EV range in the WLTP.
Described as Mazda’s first nationally available electrified vehicle, the CX-90 has been previously teased with fender badges that confirm six cylinders arranged in a line and an e-Skyactiv PHEV tailgate badge. In other words, an ICE-only sixer is likely going to be standard, whereas the plug-in hybrid is certain to be based around the 2.5L SkyActiv-G.
Spied on a couple of occasions in production-ready form in the United States of America, the CX-90 is rocking the Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. Previously known as the Large Architecture, the rear- and all-wheel-drive platform comes with a brand-new tranny to boot. Instead of the six-speed automatic we know from FWD-based Mazdas, the CX-90 will employ the eight-speed automatic of the CX-60 for Europe.
Speaking of which, the CX-60 is exclusively manufactured in Japan at the Hofu plant. It’s pretty safe to assume that every other RWD-based utility vehicle will be manufactured there, namely the CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90.
Plenty of powertrain options have already been detailed for the CX-60, including a plug-in hybrid that employs the Skyactiv-G 2.5L four-cylinder engine. Higher up the spectrum, prospective customers are presented with 3.0- and 3.3-liter units from the Skyactiv-G, Skyactiv-X, and Skyactiv-D engine families. Some of these sixers boast mild-hybrid assistance.
Regarding the force-fed sixer in the CX-90, the most obvious culprit would be the 3.3-liter Skyactiv-G or its mild-hybrid variant, the 3.3-liter e-Skyactiv G. Later on, the 3.0-liter e-Skyactiv X will enter production as a naturally-aspirated mild hybrid with enhanced lean combustion technology similar to that of the 2.0L four-cylinder Skyactiv X.
Over in Australia, the CX-60 with the 3.3L e-Skyactiv G produces 209 kW at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 450 Nm at 2,000 to 3,500 revolutions per minute. These figures convert to 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet, which is pretty conservative for this kind of displacement. The four-cylinder PHEV, on the other hand, packs 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque on full song. In the CX-60, this powertrain promises up to 39 miles (63 kilometers) of EV range in the WLTP.
Where does the story of Mazda's future begin? Find out tomorrow in Mazda CX-90 Unboxed.— Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) January 11, 2023