Apple Is Finally Making Apple Maps Truly Useful, Obviously Only for a Handful of Users

We’ve known for a while that Apple wants Apple Maps to be considered a fully featured alternative to Google Maps, but on the other hand, it’s not a secret that the Cupertino-based tech firm has a lot of work to do, especially in terms of new-generation features.
However, Apple seems committed to improving Apple Maps on this front, so today, the company announced a free Business Connect tool whose purpose is to make it easier for businesses to customize their presence in Apple products.
Including Apple Maps, that is, with Apple’s navigation app, therefore, getting capabilities that have been around for Google Maps users for quite some time.
Starting today, businesses in the United States are allowed to customize their information cards on Apple Maps with key information, while also providing advanced options to customers, including ordering and reservation support.
Furthermore, restaurants are now allowed to embed their menus right into the Apple Maps interface, while others will let customers buy tickets, see showtime information, and chat directly with a specific business.
While some of these capabilities have been around for some time in Apple Maps, including ordering takeout, Apple is now making it a lot easier for businesses to add additional details and customize the way they look in the navigation app. This way, Apple hopes, it would eventually be easier for users to discover certain places and therefore no longer leave the app for common tasks.
But as with everything Apple Maps, this new update comes with a series of shortcomings. First and foremost, the new options are only available in the United States, as Apple continues to focus on its home market more than on any other region. The company, however, promises to bring the same features to the rest of the world in the coming months, but of course, you’d better not hold your breath for this right now.
In some ways, these updates appear to suggest that the end of the Yelp integration into Apple Maps is just around the corner. Apple seems to be working non-stop on reducing its reliance on third-party companies, not only when it comes to services but also in terms of software and hardware.
The development of the iPhone is living proof in this regard. Apple is hard at work on creating its very own 5G modem chip, with people familiar with the matter revealing that the first iPhone with in-house silicon is projected to go live in 2024. At the same time, Apple also wants to give up on Samsung displays and therefore equip the iPhone with its very own screens. For now, however, all of these are long-term plans, so expect a similar approach in terms of other products, including software and services, as well.
