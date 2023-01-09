RX-What? Mazda Confirms Rotary Engine for the MX-30 - Will Be a Plug-In Hybrid

Ever since the demise of the RX-8 back in 2012, Mazda enthusiasts have been craving for a rotary engine. There have been numerous talks over the years about a possible comeback of the rotary mill, some of which were fueled by the Japanese company, yet so far, there is no such lump in the making. Or is there?
As a matter of fact, you might be surprised to learn that Mazda has just confirmed the revival of the rotary engine. The information is as official as they come, yet the model that will boast the powertrain is anything but exciting. You see, while petrolheads were waiting for the company to use it on a new RX car, they decided to give it to the MX-30.
Sharing some nuts and bolts with the Mazda3 and CX-30, the subcompact crossover “will feature an electric generator powered by a newly-developed rotary engine,” according to the company. It will be a plug-in hybrid powertrain described as being “unique,” and it will target the European market starting this spring, with pricing and specifications to be announced in due course.
Before going on sale, however, the new powertrain option will be showcased on the MX-30 at the 2023 Brussels Motor Show, in Belgium, on January 13, at 10:00 CET (4:00 a.m. EST). The press conference will be accompanied by official data, so we should find out the most important details at the end of the week, as the car premieres at the event hosted on the right side of the pond.
The MX-30 has a manufacturer recommended retail price of $33,470 in the United States. It is only available in California, and comes in two trim levels, named the EV and Premium Plus, both of them featuring a 143 hp (145 ps / 107 kW) and 200 lb-ft (271 Nm) motor, and a small 35.5 kWh battery pack. Recharging it at 120V and 240V takes 13 hours and 40 minutes, and 2 hours and 50 minutes respectively, and just 36 minutes at a DC connection. Once fully juiced up, it enables a total driving range of only 100 miles (161 km).
Besides the MX-30, Mazda’s crossover family comprises the CX-30, CX-5, CX-50, and CX-9. The smallest and most affordable model has an MSRP of $22,950. The CX-5 can be had from $26,700, the CX-50 from $27,550, and the CX-9 from $38,750. Their high-riding portfolio will be completed by the introduction of the CX-90, which is listed on the official website as a 2024 model, with the ‘coming soon’ label. The Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback start at $22,550 and $23,550 respectively, and for the MX-5 Miata and MX-5 Miata RF roadsters, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $28,050 and $35,750 respectively.
