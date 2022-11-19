The 2022 Mazda MX-30 Has an Admirable Objective but Is a Little Too Early

But in this article, we want to present the updated 2022 version of the Mazda MX-30, which, as a fun fact, it is called like that because the average American person drives approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) per day, and this car was specifically designed to meet their needs.
The 2022 model has a 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery mounted under the cabin floor in order to ensure excellent responsiveness. From the WLTP tests, we found out that it has 265 km (165 miles) of urban range while the official combined one is around 200 km (124 miles). Mazda says most people don't actually need a long battery range, and the 124 miles are more than enough.
However, this range needs to be bigger, especially for a car with those dimensions. After all, the MX-30 is kind of a coupe SUV. Basically, it sacrifices a lot from everyday practicality just for looks, like the tumbling rear roofline. The exterior is extremely beautiful, and the Rolls Royce-inspired suicide doors offer this vehicle a unique style.
The base model of the MX-30, called Prime Line, starts from a little over 37,000€. Besides that, you have three more options to choose from, and since 2022 a new package was introduced called Makoto. This is the most complete one, including almost every option available, and starts from 39,000€.
Mazda is absolutely amazing. To be honest, almost in every Mazda, the driving position is extremely nice. In the interior, we have a digital dashboard that has all the pieces of information you need. In addition, in the interior, there is another seven-inch climate control touchscreen right below the infotainment touchscreen. I wouldn't say I like it when cars are getting rid of the standard, physical buttons that are so practical. There were many occasions when I found it challenging to use the touchscreen commands for volume and climate settings. However, the engineers from Mazda placed proper buttons on both sides of the display, so it's straightforward to use.
The infotainment system is not a touchscreen, but believe me when I say that the BMW-like rotary controller is super nice to use. Besides, you can keep your eyes on the road when you are driving and while you are using the system. While the MX-30 has a built sat-nav, but it's still good to know that this car is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base eight-speaker stereo audio is more than decent, but if you want more audio quality, you should opt-out for the 12-speaker Bose surround sound system.
In a very Mazda way, the interior is super qualitative, beating almost all of its rivals when we discuss about this category. Oh, and it's eco-friendly too. We can find a mix of recycled bottles (which was used for the door trims), cork inlays from offcuts of wine stoppers for the storage trays on the center console, repurposed denim, plus vegan leather. Besides, the interior is very quirky and strange, but in a good and fun way.
There is plenty of head space in the front seats for two tall adults. Plus, there is a lot of width, so there is enough space between the driver and the neighboring passenger. In addition, we can find a lot of storage space everywhere in the front. But the good news is ending once you get to the rear seats. To start with, the in and out access for the rear is awful because the rear doors can't be accessed without opening the front doors. The space for the head is limited, and the leg room is even tinier. To be honest, if the front seats are slid full-back, the leg room is non-existent.
In almost every other aspect, the MX-30 drives really nicely. The brake pedal is weird, so you need some time to get used to it. Besides, you can opt-out to use the regenerative effect of the motor, which helps the car slow pretty quickly when you lift off the gas pedal.
If you have another car for long roads, then the MX-30 is suitable for city driving, but nothing more. Even if you choose the base model, you will enjoy a lot of excellent materials and plenty of technology. Besides, it's pretty cheap, and you get a lot of things for a small price. Oh, and I forgot. Because the battery is so small, getting it from 20-80% requires a 'pit stop' of about half an hour using a 50kW station charger.
The 2022 model has a 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery mounted under the cabin floor in order to ensure excellent responsiveness. From the WLTP tests, we found out that it has 265 km (165 miles) of urban range while the official combined one is around 200 km (124 miles). Mazda says most people don't actually need a long battery range, and the 124 miles are more than enough.
However, this range needs to be bigger, especially for a car with those dimensions. After all, the MX-30 is kind of a coupe SUV. Basically, it sacrifices a lot from everyday practicality just for looks, like the tumbling rear roofline. The exterior is extremely beautiful, and the Rolls Royce-inspired suicide doors offer this vehicle a unique style.
The base model of the MX-30, called Prime Line, starts from a little over 37,000€. Besides that, you have three more options to choose from, and since 2022 a new package was introduced called Makoto. This is the most complete one, including almost every option available, and starts from 39,000€.
Mazda is absolutely amazing. To be honest, almost in every Mazda, the driving position is extremely nice. In the interior, we have a digital dashboard that has all the pieces of information you need. In addition, in the interior, there is another seven-inch climate control touchscreen right below the infotainment touchscreen. I wouldn't say I like it when cars are getting rid of the standard, physical buttons that are so practical. There were many occasions when I found it challenging to use the touchscreen commands for volume and climate settings. However, the engineers from Mazda placed proper buttons on both sides of the display, so it's straightforward to use.
The infotainment system is not a touchscreen, but believe me when I say that the BMW-like rotary controller is super nice to use. Besides, you can keep your eyes on the road when you are driving and while you are using the system. While the MX-30 has a built sat-nav, but it's still good to know that this car is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base eight-speaker stereo audio is more than decent, but if you want more audio quality, you should opt-out for the 12-speaker Bose surround sound system.
In a very Mazda way, the interior is super qualitative, beating almost all of its rivals when we discuss about this category. Oh, and it's eco-friendly too. We can find a mix of recycled bottles (which was used for the door trims), cork inlays from offcuts of wine stoppers for the storage trays on the center console, repurposed denim, plus vegan leather. Besides, the interior is very quirky and strange, but in a good and fun way.
There is plenty of head space in the front seats for two tall adults. Plus, there is a lot of width, so there is enough space between the driver and the neighboring passenger. In addition, we can find a lot of storage space everywhere in the front. But the good news is ending once you get to the rear seats. To start with, the in and out access for the rear is awful because the rear doors can't be accessed without opening the front doors. The space for the head is limited, and the leg room is even tinier. To be honest, if the front seats are slid full-back, the leg room is non-existent.
In almost every other aspect, the MX-30 drives really nicely. The brake pedal is weird, so you need some time to get used to it. Besides, you can opt-out to use the regenerative effect of the motor, which helps the car slow pretty quickly when you lift off the gas pedal.
If you have another car for long roads, then the MX-30 is suitable for city driving, but nothing more. Even if you choose the base model, you will enjoy a lot of excellent materials and plenty of technology. Besides, it's pretty cheap, and you get a lot of things for a small price. Oh, and I forgot. Because the battery is so small, getting it from 20-80% requires a 'pit stop' of about half an hour using a 50kW station charger.