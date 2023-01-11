Mazda Releases Pricing and Packaging Details for 2023 MX-30 Crossover

Details of the 2023 Mazda MX-30 have been circulated by Mazda North American Operations based in Irvine, California, and despite the distinctive and stylish Mazda exterior profile and cork interior accents, the range of the MX-30 leaves a great deal to be desired.
Both the standard MX-30 and the Premium Plus models are fitted with Mazda's e-Skyactiv technology along and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of a 100-mile (160 km) EPA estimated range. The 18-inch (45.72 cm) silver-finished aluminum alloy wheels come standard on both. A gloss black front grille and grille shutters mesh well with the Jet Black exterior finish which is one of only three standard exterior single-tone color options. The others are; Ceramic Metallic and Polymetal Gray.
Pure White leather seats with grey fabric insets are heated as standard, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The driver's seat is 8-way power adjustable with power lumbar support and memory. Also standard is the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated and power collapsible memory side mirrors. and a power sunroof.
A 7-inch (17.8 cm) digital gauge cluster is joined by an 8.8-inch (22.35 cm) centered display featuring Mazda's Connect system with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.
The MX-30 models come with Mazda's own version of an Advannced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) called i-Activsense that provides many safety features, including the Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, which will conntrol the forward movement and braking of the vehicle relative to traffic ahead when activated and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (included on the Premium Plus model) to help safely negotiate lane changes. In addition, the system has Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety (Smart Brake Support-Reverse & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking) which helps detect obstructions when in reverse, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alerts, and High Beam Control.
The premium Plus package improves the MX-30s sound system by way of a Bose 12-speaker audio system with a complimentary 3-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. A heated steering wheel and 360-degree monitoring with parking sensors up front, and Mazda's Advanced Keyless Entry are also part of the Premium Plus package. The keyless entry allows owners to use key buttons to remotely lock and unlock the doors and the liftgate, and open/close the liftgate.
The package includes the option for Vintage Brown with black fabric seats versus the standard Pure White with grey insets with both options being made with 20% recycled threads.
Jet Black is the standard exterior color for the Premium Plus with Machine Grey Metallic and Ceramic Metallic Mutlti-tone available for an extra $595 (55.3 euros) and $895 (832 euros) respectively.
Mazda will have the all-electric MX-30 crossover in California showrooms this spring with the standard MX-30 retailing for $34,110 (31,730 euros)and the Premium Plus stickering at $37,120 (34,530 euro)
Pure White leather seats with grey fabric insets are heated as standard, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The driver's seat is 8-way power adjustable with power lumbar support and memory. Also standard is the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated and power collapsible memory side mirrors. and a power sunroof.
A 7-inch (17.8 cm) digital gauge cluster is joined by an 8.8-inch (22.35 cm) centered display featuring Mazda's Connect system with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.
The MX-30 models come with Mazda's own version of an Advannced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) called i-Activsense that provides many safety features, including the Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, which will conntrol the forward movement and braking of the vehicle relative to traffic ahead when activated and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (included on the Premium Plus model) to help safely negotiate lane changes. In addition, the system has Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety (Smart Brake Support-Reverse & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking) which helps detect obstructions when in reverse, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alerts, and High Beam Control.
The premium Plus package improves the MX-30s sound system by way of a Bose 12-speaker audio system with a complimentary 3-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio. A heated steering wheel and 360-degree monitoring with parking sensors up front, and Mazda's Advanced Keyless Entry are also part of the Premium Plus package. The keyless entry allows owners to use key buttons to remotely lock and unlock the doors and the liftgate, and open/close the liftgate.
The package includes the option for Vintage Brown with black fabric seats versus the standard Pure White with grey insets with both options being made with 20% recycled threads.
Jet Black is the standard exterior color for the Premium Plus with Machine Grey Metallic and Ceramic Metallic Mutlti-tone available for an extra $595 (55.3 euros) and $895 (832 euros) respectively.
Mazda will have the all-electric MX-30 crossover in California showrooms this spring with the standard MX-30 retailing for $34,110 (31,730 euros)and the Premium Plus stickering at $37,120 (34,530 euro)