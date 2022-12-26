Mazda CX-60 Gets a Sportier Appearance Thanks to Styling Kit From AutoExe

Mazda CX-60, the Japanese car manufacturer’s flagship crossover SUV to date, is both practical and pleasing to the eyes and represents everything that Mazda stands for. It features head-turning design, cutting-edge technologies, and reliable powertrains. And while mainstream crossovers do not usually receive much attention on the aftermarket scene, the CX-60 has just been the canvas for an exciting kit from AutoExe.
For those unfamiliar with the name, AutoExe is a Tokyo-based tuner with a long Mazda association dating back to the RX-7 era. Now, they are trying to make the CX-60 one of the best-looking and most fun-to-drive crossovers on the road.
The tuner initially previewed a series of upgrades for the CX-60 in mid-July, and now they have introduced a styling kit and some performance parts for the crossover in preparation for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The complete kit for the CX-60 is called KH-07 and makes the vehicle’s dynamic styling stand out even more with custom components and visual tweaks.
The most obvious modifications include a prominent front splitter with aerodynamic fins that give the crossover a striking appearance. AutoExe’s kit also includes a redesigned front grille, wind deflectors on the side windows, new mirror covers, a wing stretching out from the roof, faux vents beneath the taillights, as well as quad exhaust pipes.
The tuner also included some performance-focused upgrades in its kit, and these mostly relate to handling. For instance, the kit will endow the CX-60 with new lowering springs that drop the ride height by almost an inch (25 mm) at all four corners.
Additionally, a new front strut tower bar has been made available, which is supposed to help with structural rigidity. To the same end, the tuner included a cross-floor bar and new lower arm bars in its KH-07 kit.
The new sports muffler with quad exhaust tips is the only custom part focused on the benefit of power. And that’s probably because the CX-60 is already a mighty enough vehicle. The range-topping PHEV version is Mazda’s most powerful production car to date. It comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor, capable of churning out 323 horsepower (328 ps) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque.
As it turns out, AutoExe is not yet done with the CX-60, as a new “street sports suspension kit,” upgraded brakes, and a bespoke intake system are set to arrive at a later date.
Those who might want to apply this bodykit to their CX-60 crossover and give it a more sporty appearance need to be aware that it won’t come cheap. Full pricing details of the custom parts have not been revealed, but it seems that the side wind deflectors are the most affordable piece at ¥33,000 (around $240). Meanwhile, the front splitter and the rear wing each retail for ¥90,200 (which is equivalent to $658 at current exchange rates), and the rear diffuser costs ¥82,500 ($602).
