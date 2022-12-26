Mazda CX-60 Gets a Sportier Appearance Thanks to Styling Kit From AutoExe

Mazda CX-60, the Japanese car manufacturer’s flagship crossover SUV to date, is both practical and pleasing to the eyes and represents everything that Mazda stands for. It features head-turning design, cutting-edge technologies, and reliable powertrains. And while mainstream crossovers do not usually receive much attention on the aftermarket scene, the CX-60 has just been the canvas for an exciting kit from AutoExe.

11 photos