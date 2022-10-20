Diesel MHEV Option Coming to the Mazda CX-60 in the UK, Skips U.S. Equivalents

When it comes to crossover SUVs, Mazda's global lineup has a model, vehicle size and options package to satisfy any buyer's desires. But in the United Kingdom, where people sometimes choose to put diesels under the hood of their cars, unlike North Americans, the options are now even more varied.
Whether it's the Euro-spec CX-60 or the wider, chunkier North American CX-70, Mazda's latest additions to the crossover family can look pretty different depending on the particular domestic market. This differentiation will only increase as the UK and European CX-60s in the country are set to get an exclusive drivetrain all its own. It's Mazda's e-Skyactiv D MHEV system. It consists of a 3.3-liter straight-six diesel engine complete with Mazda's own Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) Technology. It is the tech that makes this power plant, according to the Japanese carmaker, one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world.
Two power outputs will be available to UK customers: it's the 197 horsepower (200 ps) version with rear-wheel drive and the 250 horsepower (254 ps) one, equipped with Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel-drive. Couple that with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, and we suspect this peppy little six-pot will be more than zippy enough for the target market for the CX-60.
This considerable horsepower combined with 56.5 mpg fuel economy for the entry-level variant is bound to be awfully tempting for British families feeling the strain of an ongoing energy crisis. At a time when fuel costs in the UK especially are teetering on the ragged edge of insanity, that should ameliorate at least a little bit of that anxiety. Not that the saving you see won't be offset by the considerable entry price for the diesel MHEV CX-60.
That'd be £42,990 (around $48,560 at today's exchange rate) before tax and fees for the entry-level Exclusive-Line trim and upwards of £50,730 ($57,304) for the top-of-the-line Takumi grade with 250 hp and all-wheel drive. It's a shame Americans swore off diesel passenger cars decades ago. We suspect they could make good use of such a peppy and efficient crossover SUV. Sadly, that's a privilege reserved for blighty old England at the moment.
Two power outputs will be available to UK customers: it's the 197 horsepower (200 ps) version with rear-wheel drive and the 250 horsepower (254 ps) one, equipped with Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel-drive. Couple that with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, and we suspect this peppy little six-pot will be more than zippy enough for the target market for the CX-60.
This considerable horsepower combined with 56.5 mpg fuel economy for the entry-level variant is bound to be awfully tempting for British families feeling the strain of an ongoing energy crisis. At a time when fuel costs in the UK especially are teetering on the ragged edge of insanity, that should ameliorate at least a little bit of that anxiety. Not that the saving you see won't be offset by the considerable entry price for the diesel MHEV CX-60.
That'd be £42,990 (around $48,560 at today's exchange rate) before tax and fees for the entry-level Exclusive-Line trim and upwards of £50,730 ($57,304) for the top-of-the-line Takumi grade with 250 hp and all-wheel drive. It's a shame Americans swore off diesel passenger cars decades ago. We suspect they could make good use of such a peppy and efficient crossover SUV. Sadly, that's a privilege reserved for blighty old England at the moment.