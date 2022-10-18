Mazda CX-30 Enters the 2023 Model Year With More Power, Higher Prices

Mazda’s smallest crossover has been updated for the 2023MY in the United States. The CX-30 now gets improves safety, a bit more power, and better fuel economy.
In the safety department, it has extra rear side airbags, rear seatbelt pretensioners, shin pads for the door trims, and reworked mid and rear pillars. These help it fall in line with the IIHS’ latest safety protocols, the Japanese automaker says.
Powering it is the same naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, which produces 191 hp, 5 hp more than before. The EPA-estimated fuel economy is rated at 26/33/29 mpg (9.1/7.1/8.1 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined. The i-Activ all-wheel drive system is still standard across the range.
Customers will get to choose between the same trim levels as before, bar the Turbo, which has been dropped. The lineup kicks off with the S, followed by the S Select, S Preferred, and S Carbon Edition, which carry MSRPs of $22,950, $25,400, $28,220, and $29,290 respectively. For the S Premium, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Premium Plus, you are looking at a minimum of $31,060, $33,800, and $35,400 respectively. Previously, the 2022 Mazda CX-30 used to kick off at $22,200, and topped out at $34,400.
The equipment level obviously varies depending on the grade, with the base model sporting an 8.8-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, 7-inch multi-gauge display, eight-speaker audio, two USB ports, reversing camera, climate control, black cloth seats, LED exterior lighting with dusk-sensing feature, rain-sensing wipers, and 16-inch alloys.
Upgrading to the S Select will get you aluminum roof rails, turn signals integrated into the side mirror casings, leatherette upholstery, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual-zone A/C, 18-inch wheels, rear privacy windows, and more. The S Preferred adds heated front seats with power adjustment and memory setting for the driver, black or beige leatherette upholstery, and glossy black grille.
Offered in Polymetal Gray, complemented by red leather upholstery, the S Carbon Edition rides on 18-inch wheels and adds a bit more gear over the lesser versions. The S Premium brings power tailgate, black or white leather seats, Mazda Navigation, improved headlights, different 18-inch alloys, and additional safety gear.
The Turbo Premium packs the 2.5-liter four-pot, rated at 250 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) with 93-octane fuel in the tank, and 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) on 87-octane gasoline. It features paddle shifters, Bose audio, adaptive headlamps, shark-fin antenna, heated side mirrors with memory setting, and a few other bits and bobs. Finally, the Turbo Premium Plus is offered with 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and extra safety features.
