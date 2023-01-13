Nissan Altima Wagon Rendered Into Existence, Wants To Cure That Crossover Itch

An independent rendering artist has imagined what a five-door, long-roof version of the current Nissan Altima might look like, and it’s not bad at all, especially if you’re into family-friendly rides that don’t have high ground clearances. So, should the Japanese automaker build one?
First things first, Nissan will never in a million years risk a lot of money on the research and development phase, and then on testing and fine-tuning in order to come up with a brand-new estate. The reason is very simple, and it can be summed up in one word: crossovers. Most new car buyers today are into high-riders, and they’d rather get them over the traditional body styles, hence why wagons and minivans are slowly driving off into the sunset. Mid-size sedans are not as popular as they once were either, and they’re also part of a dying breed.
Now that we got that off our chest, let’s take a closer look at the Nissan Altima Wagon. The model was brought to life by jlord8 on Instagram, who shared a rendering of it a few hours ago, and the changes are very obvious, aren’t they? Using countless mouse clicks, the digital artist rearranged the pixels of the sedan, turning it into a veritable five-door model. The car has bigger three-quarter panels and third-quarter windows, a longer roof complete with roof rails for enhanced practicality, and a proper tailgate that provides access to the much bigger cargo area behind the second-row.
The wheels carry over from the real thing, but in order to make it look sportier, the pixel manipulator reworked the suspension, so the vehicle now rides closer to the ground. Although slightly updated, the color is the same one used on the Nissan Altima, and the same goes for everything else that hasn’t been mentioned above, including the front-end design, shape of the hood, front fenders, side skirts, front windscreen angle, and so on. And even if it hasn’t virtually opened up to the camera, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that the interior of a hypothetical Altima Wagon, complete with the tech and safety features, would be identical to that of the sedan.
Back in the real world, the Nissan Altima is in the sixth generation, and has been since August 2018, when production kicked off. The model comes to life at Canton, in Mississippi, and in China too for the local market, and depending on where it is being sold, it can be ordered with a naturally aspirated inline-four, a four-banger, or a 2.5-liter unit, all of them hooked up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). In the U.S., the brand’s Toyota Camry rival is offered in the S, SV, SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo trim levels, and it has an MSRP of $25,290.
Now that we got that off our chest, let’s take a closer look at the Nissan Altima Wagon. The model was brought to life by jlord8 on Instagram, who shared a rendering of it a few hours ago, and the changes are very obvious, aren’t they? Using countless mouse clicks, the digital artist rearranged the pixels of the sedan, turning it into a veritable five-door model. The car has bigger three-quarter panels and third-quarter windows, a longer roof complete with roof rails for enhanced practicality, and a proper tailgate that provides access to the much bigger cargo area behind the second-row.
The wheels carry over from the real thing, but in order to make it look sportier, the pixel manipulator reworked the suspension, so the vehicle now rides closer to the ground. Although slightly updated, the color is the same one used on the Nissan Altima, and the same goes for everything else that hasn’t been mentioned above, including the front-end design, shape of the hood, front fenders, side skirts, front windscreen angle, and so on. And even if it hasn’t virtually opened up to the camera, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that the interior of a hypothetical Altima Wagon, complete with the tech and safety features, would be identical to that of the sedan.
Back in the real world, the Nissan Altima is in the sixth generation, and has been since August 2018, when production kicked off. The model comes to life at Canton, in Mississippi, and in China too for the local market, and depending on where it is being sold, it can be ordered with a naturally aspirated inline-four, a four-banger, or a 2.5-liter unit, all of them hooked up to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). In the U.S., the brand’s Toyota Camry rival is offered in the S, SV, SR, SL, and SR VC-Turbo trim levels, and it has an MSRP of $25,290.