The Audi R8’s Future Is Uncertain, Electric Successor Under Consideration

2023 will be the final year of production for the Audi R8, a V10-engined brute twinned with the Lamborghini Huracan. There is a bit of uncertainty ahead for the R8 or whatever its replacement will be christened, though…
Speaking to Car & Driver, a representative of the four-ringed brand denied the rumors according to which an electric successor is on the horizon. The cited publication adds that “even if it did materialize, such a vehicle wouldn’t arrive until 2029 at the earliest.” Merely one month ago, sources told Car & Driver that Rnext is the working title of the next-gen supercar.
Allegedly codenamed AU634/0 as opposed to PO998 for the all-electric Porsche 911, the replacement hasn’t been signed off thus far. A decision will be made next spring according to an insider, with Volkswagen Group big kahuna Oliver Blume reportedly keeping both brands on a long leash.
Audi Sport chief executive officer Sebastian Grams made it clear that he’s all in for an R8 successor. Sebastian let it slip that his team is currently looking into different concepts, all of them electrified. He also confessed that Volkswagen Group-owned Audi is working on the all-electric successor of the TT, although his personal focus is on the R8. Back in September 2022, Autocar.co.uk reported a mid-decade launch for the R8.
That said, it’s worth remembering that Audi has already said farewell to the R8 with the 2023 model year Coupe V10 GT RWD. Limited to 333 units worldwide, this mid-engined swan song is four tenths of a second quicker to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) than the standard version.
Capable of 320 kilometers per hour (199 miles per hour) on full song, the rear-driven thriller is rocking a new dual-clutch transmission with quicker shift times, a new Torque Rear drive mode, plus a model-specific visual touch in the guise of a black-painted intake manifold. This end-of-the-line R8 retails at €225,000 (approximately $233k at current exchange rates).
