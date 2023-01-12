Turbo S Porsche 911s Drag Challenger Hellcat and GT350, It’s Smacking Time

Right now, the Porsche 911 may not be the German automaker’s top-selling model series, but customers might not feel any shame in owning one, especially when speaking of the Turbo S variety.
The Porsche 911 was born so long ago that it is going to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. Hopefully, I will be as feisty and quick on my feet as the German sports car is today when I get to that age. Well, slim chances of any of that (for me), but I am pretty sure the legendary model will continue to become even faster and more powerful as time progresses.
As such, it will continue to represent a resounding choice for when any of us feel like it is the right time to try some smacking. Alas, I have one recommendation – always keep the brawls as safe as possible. As far as the Porsche 911 is concerned, that means the track, frankly. Any form will do – a regular circuit, a maneuverability course, as well as the good-ol’ quarter-mile dragstrip, right?
And there is no need to take my word for granted, as we have yet another eloquent example courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. He recently uploaded (on January 11th) a nice couple of skirmishes of the Muscle vs. Sports Car variety right from the mysterious nightly environment of the Bradenton Motorsports Park, which is, of course, located in Bradenton, Florida.
Anyway, GM fans will have to sit this one out, as the German import bid defiance just to the Mopar and Blue Oval teams. As such, the first skirmish came by way of a dark gray Porsche 911 Turbo S that dukes it out with a crimson Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. After a cool start, the two of them went neck in neck for a while but in the end, there can be only one. And this time, it was the Porsche hero posting a winning 10.38s ET (at 137 mph/220 kph) against the Mopar’s ‘close-but-not-close-enough’ 10.87s (at 127 mph/204 kph).
Secondly, at the 0:30 mark, a different, all-black Porsche 911 Turbo S with yellow calipers then received the visit of a white-striped, blue (with lime calipers) Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Frankly, the outcome was more than unexpected for this race, but also completely positive for Blue Oval fans. As such, this Shelby smacked the bejesus out of the unsuspecting Turbo S with a cool 9.2s victory (at 156 mph/252 kph) against the loser’s 10.44s ET (at 135 mph/217 kph).
Oh, and just in case you want a Mopar vs. Germany rematch, the good folks over at the Drag Car 4K also posted on the same day the rare European occurrence of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat racing a BMW 440i xDrive on an unprepped surface. And, of course, we have that skirmish embedded second below, as well.
