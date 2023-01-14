Catfish Camaro Z28 Drag Races C5 Corvette, It’s a Close One

Offered between 1997 and 2007, the Gen III small-block V8 launched for the 1997 model year with the 5.7-liter LS1 in the Corvette. Come 1998, the Camaro received a facelift which saw the LT1 replaced with the Corvette’s stout engine, although slightly retuned for this application.
Also shared with the Firebird of that era, the LS1 is noticeably lighter than the LT1 before it. About 95 pounds (43 kilograms) lighter, that is, and it’s pretty obvious that a lighter front end results in better handling. Built around an aluminum cylinder block with iron sleeves, the LS1 was also popular in Australia with the now-discontinued Holden and HSV brands.
Pictured on a runway in Colorado, the red Corvette and green Camaro in the video below are both equipped with the 4L60-E automatic transmission. Essentially the electronically commanded successor of the 700R4, this gearbox was made from 1992 through 2013. It saw a whole lot of usage, in vehicles as different as the Chevy Impala SS and Saab 9-7X.
As mentioned earlier, the Camaro’s naturally-aspirated V8 features a slightly different tune, making 305 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 335 pound-feet (454 Nm) of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute. By comparison, the lighter Corvette flaunts 345 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) at 4,400 revolutions per minute, because of course it does. 70 years after its introduction, the Corvette still is the halo sports car in the General Motors portfolio.
You can tell from the headline what’s up next, and it shouldn’t be all that surprising. The Goodyear-tired Corvette launches an idea better, then the Firestone-rubbered Camaro starts pulling away. It wasn’t meant to be, though. Lighter, more powerful, and torquier to boot, the Corvette makes easy work of the Catfish in the quarter mile. As opposed to 15.46 seconds at 98 miles per hour (nearly 158 kilometers per hour), the Z28 crosses the line in 15.61 seconds at 94 miles per hour (151 kilometers per hour).
Pretty respectable given the age and oily bits of these vehicles. Tommy Mica of The Fast Lane says that the ‘Vette currently shows around 40,000 miles (64,373 kilometers) on the clock. The Camaro racked up 95,000 miles (152,888 kilometers). Currently valued at $14k and $12k, these small-block cousins also duke it out from a roll to see who’s the top dog.
Once again, the Corvette asserts dominance with a more urgent kickdown and more willingness to gain speed. Both cars were in drive, and the signal was go at 30 miles per hour (nearly 50 kilometers per hour). The final test comes in the form of emergency braking from 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Before going through the results, bear in mind the best-braking car we’re aware of is the 991 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. The German super sports car needs 87 feet (27 meters) to come to a full stop.
What about the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette and 1998 Camaro Z8 in the video below? Make that 122 feet (37 meters) for the Camaro and 107 feet (32 meters) for the Corvette, which means that it’s three to zero for the C5.
