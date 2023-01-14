Challenger SRT Hellcat Tries To Cheat at the Starting Line but Gets Punished by Karma

In today's drag racing event, we have three of the most amazing and sought-after contestants from the free market (or otherwise). First, there's the mighty 2018 Nissan GT-R R35. It will be dueling the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat but also a heavily tuned Audi RS 3. Ladies and gentlemen, let's see what this "good, bad, and ugly" face-off has in store for us and how the Dodge, unwillingly, came out as the star of the show.