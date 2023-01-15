Audi RS 6 Sedan Throws Digital Punch at the BMW M5

The Audi RS 6 Avant recently had its pixels manipulated with a clear goal in mind: becoming a sedan. Staying true to the original design, albeit with a new back end, the result is quite spectacular, and it makes us wonder why the four-ring brand doesn’t make one anymore.
Shared on social media towards the end of the week, this rendering imagines what a hypothetical challenger to the likes of the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E 63 would look like. And it would definitely be something to write home about, because no matter how much you may be into powerful crossovers and SUVs, it’s hard to deny the coolness factor of an executive super sedan.
Known as j.b.cars on Instagram, the pixel manipulator behind these renderings followed a very simple path. They started off with the Audi RS 6 Avant and sprinkled it with the profile, rear windscreen, and trunk lid of the four-door A6 / S6. That small spoiler on the trunk lid carries over from the real thing, and the same goes for that massive diffuser attached to the rear bumper, which still has cutouts for big oval exhaust tips. The sporty side skirts, and likely the face too, are identical to those of the RS 6 Avant, and the same goes for the color and wheels.
An Audi RS 6 Sedan would automatically pack the same engine as the five-door variant, and when it comes to the latest iteration, that is a 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging. The mill, which works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system, develops 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. This setup enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.6 seconds in the super wagon, and flat-out, it can do up to 190 mph (305 kph).
As you probably remember, the RS 6 Sedan used to be a thing at Audi last decade. In fact, they used to make it until 2011, when the assembly of the C6 ended, and back then, its V8 was rated at 572 hp (580 ps/427 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needed only 4.5 seconds, a very impressive achievement for an executive sedan that was launched towards the end of the 2000s, and top speed was electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
We will end this story on a more positive note, by reminding you that you can get the RS 6 Avant in the United States too. The 2023 model sits at the top of the company’s executive lineup, and it is priced from $121,900. The A6 Allroad Quattro can be ordered from $67,900, and for the A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan, you are looking at a minimum of $56,900 and $73,700, respectively.
Known as j.b.cars on Instagram, the pixel manipulator behind these renderings followed a very simple path. They started off with the Audi RS 6 Avant and sprinkled it with the profile, rear windscreen, and trunk lid of the four-door A6 / S6. That small spoiler on the trunk lid carries over from the real thing, and the same goes for that massive diffuser attached to the rear bumper, which still has cutouts for big oval exhaust tips. The sporty side skirts, and likely the face too, are identical to those of the RS 6 Avant, and the same goes for the color and wheels.
An Audi RS 6 Sedan would automatically pack the same engine as the five-door variant, and when it comes to the latest iteration, that is a 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging. The mill, which works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system, develops 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. This setup enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.6 seconds in the super wagon, and flat-out, it can do up to 190 mph (305 kph).
As you probably remember, the RS 6 Sedan used to be a thing at Audi last decade. In fact, they used to make it until 2011, when the assembly of the C6 ended, and back then, its V8 was rated at 572 hp (580 ps/427 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needed only 4.5 seconds, a very impressive achievement for an executive sedan that was launched towards the end of the 2000s, and top speed was electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
We will end this story on a more positive note, by reminding you that you can get the RS 6 Avant in the United States too. The 2023 model sits at the top of the company’s executive lineup, and it is priced from $121,900. The A6 Allroad Quattro can be ordered from $67,900, and for the A6 Sedan and S6 Sedan, you are looking at a minimum of $56,900 and $73,700, respectively.