Does the World Really Need an Audi RS 6 Sedan?

It may feel like Audi Sport hasn’t made an RS 6 Sedan in forever. The truth is that production of this body style ended with the C6, in 2011. So, it’s been a little over a decade since the Ingolstadt company hasn’t had a proper rival to the likes of the BMW M5 – not that there’s anything wrong with the Avant, obviously, as it is arguably one of the best looking cars in the segment.
Ever since the four-ring brand stopped making the RS 6 Sedan, enthusiasts have gone crazy on the idea of such a model. Some of them have put their photo editing skills to good use, whereas others have gone as far as turning their normal A6s, or S6s in some cases, into full-blown RS 6 models, using a combination of OEM parts and their imagination to have a four-door RS 6 parked in their driveways.
This story isn’t about such a crazy build that exists in real life, with the hot stuff equipping the long-roof variant, but about a rendering that bears the signature of j.b.cars on Instagram. Starting off with a red RS 6 Avant that features a few modifications, such as the lowered ground clearance, and Vossen wheels, the digital artist has imagined a hypothetical sedan. It has an identical rear bumper and diffuser combo to the five-door, the same exhaust tips, and logos, and then some.
Since a roof-mounted spoiler wouldn’t have made much sense on such a build, they added a ducktail piece to the trunk of the model that has a similar design, albeit on a much smaller scale. For some reason, they also gave it a set of vents behind the front wheels. Everything else, bar the obvious shorter roof, and smaller rear quarter panels, is identical, and they even retained the aftermarket wheels, and ground clearance, which further enhance its naughty nature.
LC2-C1, and are part of Vossen’s LC2 forged series. They measure 11x23 inches in size here, and they can also be had in 19, 20, 21, 22, and 24 inches. A total of 48 finishes are available for the said set, including satin gold, and the wheelmaker would gladly take more money from you in order to fit them with different center caps, and valve stem caps.
The alloys in question are not exactly limited to the A6/S6/RS 6, as they have been equipped to a variety of other cars, including the R8, e-tron GT, TT, Q7, new-gen Chevy Corvette, Porsche 918 Spyder, 911, BMW M2, and Range Rover Sport. The most exclusive model to ride on them is the Bugatti Chiron by far, so there’s a conversation starter if you were looking for one.
Power wise, the latest iteration Audi RS 6 has 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque bouncing off the walls of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The model features an eight-speed automatic transmission, and real quattro all-wheel drive, and despite its family-friendly nature, it is a force to be reckoned with. Its straight-line performance is on par with previous-generation supercars, with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration taking only 3.6 seconds, and a top speed that can be increased from 250 to 305 kph (155-190 mph). In case you forgot, the RS 6 Avant is being sold in the U.S. of A., where it carries an MSRP of $116,500.
Now, before wrapping it up and inviting you to check out the images in the gallery above, we have to ask you one question: would you consider buying an RS 6 Sedan if Audi made one, and you had enough Benjamins in the bank?
