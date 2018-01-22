autoevolution
 

The Black RS6 Sedan That Audi Never Built Has 600 HP

Audi is a stubborn company. Even though its RS models have branched out from wagons into coupes and hatchbacks, there still isn't an RS6 sedan. It's a shame, but it also means that the car in this video is unique, which makes it all the more beautiful.
A lot has changed since we last saw an RS6 sedan. Now, there's something called an RS3, which comes in 4-door form. Still, it doesn't look like the quattro badge will ever rival the BMW M5, not even when the Bavarians are also starting to use AWD.

We've seen RS6 sedans before. Because the S6 also features a 4.0-liter TFSI, a few people have tuned it, added the RS-specific body kit and called it a day. However, according to the video posted by Auditography, we're dealing with all the parts from the RS6 Avant performance on a sedan body.

The 600 HP output allows the car to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, one full second faster than the S6 and 0.3s quicker than the Avant. It's safe to say that she will also crap 190 mph (305 km/h) when provided with the right kind of road.

As far as we know, there's a lot of work involved in making an S6 look like the RS6. Sure, lots of people can install new bumpers. But because the fenders of the performance model are much wider, the doors need upgrades too. Their skin is removed and beefed up.

And did we mention it's black? For the complete Darth Vader look, we have black wheels, a black grille, black trim and black badges. Care to guess what color the interior is? Yeah, these guys know exactly what angle makes Audi cars look cool.

Of course, it could just be a momentary problem, but we think this one-off RS6 sedan looks better than the new E63 and M5.

