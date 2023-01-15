992 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races Carrera GTS, Cue Sad Violin Noises

Regardless of body style or drivetrain, the Carrera GTS is considered by many 911 enthusiasts the sweet spot in the range. Slotting right above the Carrera, this variant comes with rear- or all-wheel drive as a coupe, convertible, or targa. The one featured in the clip below is the rear-driven coupe, which retails at 146,336 euros (circa 158,480 dollars) in Germany.
The GT3 pictured next to it is a motorsport-infused thriller with a naturally-aspirated sixer instead of a twin-turbocharged engine. Lighter, more powerful, but less torquey than the Carrera GTS, the track-oriented variant currently retails at €179,299 ($194,240 at current exchange rates).
Our friends at KaRace raced these siblings to see which one is faster in a straight line. Although many would expect the 992-gen GT3 to annihilate the Carrera GTS in the quarter mile and from a roll, that’s not the case. With launch control turned on, the lesser model crossed the finish line in 11.9 seconds at 198.79 kilometers per hour (123.52 miles per hour) versus 12.06 seconds at 193.12 kilometers per hour (nearly 120 miles per hour).
With launch control out of the equation, the GT3 improves on its quarter-mile speed. It recorded 195.43 kilometers per hour (121.43 miles per hour) according to the GPS performance meter, which also indicated 12.12 seconds. Once again, the Carrera GTS proved faster with 12 seconds on the nose to its name. Over the finish line, it was clocked at 196.24 kilometers per hour (121.93 miles per hour). Not shabby at all, isn’t it?
For the final test, KaRace rolled these babies from 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) to find out which accelerates quicker from 100 to 200 kilometers per hour (62 to 124 miles per hour). Once more with a feeling, the force-fed Neunelfer punched above its weight, proving that it’s a force to be reckoned with despite its daily-driver qualities. As opposed to 8.10 seconds for the Carrera GTS, the sportier GT3 recorded 8.27 seconds.
At the end of the day, the GT3 does not deserve any kind of criticism because it wasn’t designed to slay at the strip. The same can be said about the Carrera GTS. To put it bluntly, the Carrera GTS excels on the road and the GT3 is a corner-carving machine. Both are certain to put a smile on your face, and both are highly desirable for excelling in their own way.
Tipping the scales at 1,493 kilograms (3,292 pounds), the GT3 in the video below is a PDK-equipped model. It packs 510 ps (503 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) from a 4.0-liter boxer. The 3.0-liter turbo in the Carrera GTS is rated at 480 ps (473 horsepower) and 570 Nm (420 pound-feet). Connected to an eight-speed PDK as opposed to seven ratios for the GT3, the Carrera GTS weighs 1,595 kilograms (3,516 pounds).
Our friends at KaRace raced these siblings to see which one is faster in a straight line. Although many would expect the 992-gen GT3 to annihilate the Carrera GTS in the quarter mile and from a roll, that’s not the case. With launch control turned on, the lesser model crossed the finish line in 11.9 seconds at 198.79 kilometers per hour (123.52 miles per hour) versus 12.06 seconds at 193.12 kilometers per hour (nearly 120 miles per hour).
With launch control out of the equation, the GT3 improves on its quarter-mile speed. It recorded 195.43 kilometers per hour (121.43 miles per hour) according to the GPS performance meter, which also indicated 12.12 seconds. Once again, the Carrera GTS proved faster with 12 seconds on the nose to its name. Over the finish line, it was clocked at 196.24 kilometers per hour (121.93 miles per hour). Not shabby at all, isn’t it?
For the final test, KaRace rolled these babies from 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) to find out which accelerates quicker from 100 to 200 kilometers per hour (62 to 124 miles per hour). Once more with a feeling, the force-fed Neunelfer punched above its weight, proving that it’s a force to be reckoned with despite its daily-driver qualities. As opposed to 8.10 seconds for the Carrera GTS, the sportier GT3 recorded 8.27 seconds.
At the end of the day, the GT3 does not deserve any kind of criticism because it wasn’t designed to slay at the strip. The same can be said about the Carrera GTS. To put it bluntly, the Carrera GTS excels on the road and the GT3 is a corner-carving machine. Both are certain to put a smile on your face, and both are highly desirable for excelling in their own way.
Tipping the scales at 1,493 kilograms (3,292 pounds), the GT3 in the video below is a PDK-equipped model. It packs 510 ps (503 horsepower) and 470 Nm (347 pound-feet) from a 4.0-liter boxer. The 3.0-liter turbo in the Carrera GTS is rated at 480 ps (473 horsepower) and 570 Nm (420 pound-feet). Connected to an eight-speed PDK as opposed to seven ratios for the GT3, the Carrera GTS weighs 1,595 kilograms (3,516 pounds).