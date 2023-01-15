G80 BMW M3 CS to Debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Expected With 543 HP

Spied testing at the Green Hell on many occasions, the M3 CS will premiere sometime during the last weekend of January 2023 in Florida at the 24 Hours of Daytona. BMW M doesn’t mention anything else on it, but does highlight “particularly concentrated racing characteristics.”
Be that as it may, we already know that the European-spec Competition Sport is codenamed 61AY in left-hand drive and 62AY in right-hand drive. Over in the United States of America, it’s referred to as the 63AY.
Leaked documentation further suggests M xDrive all-wheel drive, which features a rear-wheel-drive setting for those who prefer to wag the rear end out in the corners. The four-door sedan is expected with 405 kW on tap, which converts to 551 metric horsepower or 543 mechanical horsepower.
In other words, it matches the G82 BMW M4 CSL. But on the other hand, it will be certainly heavier. Not only does it feature two extra doors, but M xDrive adds a few kilograms here and there. For future reference, the M4 CSL is rated at 1,625 kilograms (3,583 pounds). By comparison, the M3 Competition xDrive tips the scales at 1,780 kilograms (3,924 pounds).
Being equipped with M xDrive, the G80 BMW M3 CS will inevitably come with an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by German colossus ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The M4 CSL also features the 8HP, whereas the M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL comes with a six-speed manual. The row-your-own box in question is the ZF S6-53, namely the GS6-53BZ.
Gifted with an M4 CSL-inspired front bumper, the M3 CS is expected to cost in excess of $90,000 stateside, if not $100,000 and change. At the present moment, the M4 Competition xDrive is the most expensive of the bunch at $82,600 excluding destination charge and optional extras. The rear-drive M3 Competition is $78,000, and the M3 kicks off at $74,300.
Regardless of market, only the base model comes with the aforementioned manual transmission. It puts out 480 ps (473 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet), and zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 4.1 seconds with a perfect launch in perfect conditions. The Competition specification levels up to 510 ps (503 horsepower) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet). Combined with the eight-speed automatic, it comes as no surprise the rear-drive Competition hits 60 in merely 3.8 seconds.
M xDrive, however, makes a world of difference from a dig. Even though it mirrors the output of its rear-drive sibling, the all-wheel-drive version dashes to 60 in 3.4 seconds. Ridiculously quick for a heavy car, more so if you remember the M3 Competition xDrive seats five people in comfort.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, the M3 CS won’t get extra torque. Just like the M3 Competition xDrive, 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) will have to make do from the S58 twin-turbocharged inline-six engine.
Leaked documentation further suggests M xDrive all-wheel drive, which features a rear-wheel-drive setting for those who prefer to wag the rear end out in the corners. The four-door sedan is expected with 405 kW on tap, which converts to 551 metric horsepower or 543 mechanical horsepower.
In other words, it matches the G82 BMW M4 CSL. But on the other hand, it will be certainly heavier. Not only does it feature two extra doors, but M xDrive adds a few kilograms here and there. For future reference, the M4 CSL is rated at 1,625 kilograms (3,583 pounds). By comparison, the M3 Competition xDrive tips the scales at 1,780 kilograms (3,924 pounds).
Being equipped with M xDrive, the G80 BMW M3 CS will inevitably come with an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by German colossus ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The M4 CSL also features the 8HP, whereas the M4 CSL-based 3.0 CSL comes with a six-speed manual. The row-your-own box in question is the ZF S6-53, namely the GS6-53BZ.
Gifted with an M4 CSL-inspired front bumper, the M3 CS is expected to cost in excess of $90,000 stateside, if not $100,000 and change. At the present moment, the M4 Competition xDrive is the most expensive of the bunch at $82,600 excluding destination charge and optional extras. The rear-drive M3 Competition is $78,000, and the M3 kicks off at $74,300.
Regardless of market, only the base model comes with the aforementioned manual transmission. It puts out 480 ps (473 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet), and zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 4.1 seconds with a perfect launch in perfect conditions. The Competition specification levels up to 510 ps (503 horsepower) and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet). Combined with the eight-speed automatic, it comes as no surprise the rear-drive Competition hits 60 in merely 3.8 seconds.
M xDrive, however, makes a world of difference from a dig. Even though it mirrors the output of its rear-drive sibling, the all-wheel-drive version dashes to 60 in 3.4 seconds. Ridiculously quick for a heavy car, more so if you remember the M3 Competition xDrive seats five people in comfort.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, the M3 CS won’t get extra torque. Just like the M3 Competition xDrive, 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) will have to make do from the S58 twin-turbocharged inline-six engine.