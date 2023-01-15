G80 BMW M3 CS to Debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Expected With 543 HP

More on this:

1 BMW M's Quad-Turbo Diesel Engine Days Are Long Gone, All Hail the New Quad-Motor EV Era

2 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Keeps It Simple Without Staying Stock, Can You Tell What's New?

3 2023 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Laps the Green Hell in 7:52

4 The Inevitable Has Happened: BMW M’s Best-Selling Vehicle Is Electric

5 i Vision Dee Concept Informally Morphs Into the 2025 BMW i4