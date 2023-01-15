BMW M8 Gran Coupe Keeps It Simple Without Staying Stock, Can You Tell What's New?

Set to turn five years old in 2023, the latest BMW 8 Series has aged quite nicely. In fact, it is one of the prettiest modern-day vehicles made by the Munich auto marque, and it looks particularly good as a two-door coupe, this writer thinks.
The successor to the 6 Series can be considered a less mainstream alternative to the 5 Series, especially in the Gran Coupe configuration, just like the old four-door 6 Series was a sleeker looking variant of the F10.
Truth be told, we wouldn’t do anything to a stock 8er, no matter the body style and configuration, though the M goodies would be a must-have. Better yet, you could opt for the range-topping member of the series, the M8, if you can afford it, as it comes with all the visual and technical bells and whistles that make a great daily, not to mention a jaw-dropping amount of power.
Just like the M5, and other M cars, the M8 uses a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. It churns out as much as 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, delivered to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system through a smooth-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. BMW claims that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes as little as 3.2 seconds, with the top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), or 190 mph (306 kph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
Anyone who can afford such a ride probably isn’t interested in the fuel consumption, but here is the average one anyway: 17 mpg US (13.8 l/100 km). And since we are referring to the U.S.-spec variant of the M8 Gran Coupe, we might as well remind you about the Benjamins. The car has an MSRP of $134,100, identical to the M8 Competition Coupe, and $24,200 more than the M5.
As far as the pictured copy goes, it came via Wheels Boutique on Instagram a few days ago, and it may look stock, but it’s not. We’re not talking about the satin gray look, but the five double-spoke wheels, dubbed the P107SC. They can be had in sizes varying between 19 and 23 inches, and they are said to “improve the aesthetics and driving dynamics” of “the latest exotic cars, coupes, sedans, and SUVs.”
The wheel maker has already equipped this particular set to a bunch of Ferraris, like the 488 GTB, 488 Spider, and 488 Pista, and they don’t look half bad on the BMW M8 Gran Coupe either. Still, if exclusivity is your thing when it comes to wheels, you should look elsewhere. On a more positive note, however, you could always brag about your ride having the same shoes as several Ferraris.
