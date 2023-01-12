The 911 Was Porsche's Third Best-Selling Model in 2022, Can You Guess the Other Two?

Porsche hasn’t been a low-volume automaker for almost two decades now, ever since the introduction of the first-generation Cayenne. As a result, they are faced with the same global issues as every other large company within the industry.
However, that doesn’t mean that their overall sales were down last year. Quite the contrary, as despite the supplier shortages, COVID lockdowns in China, and war in Ukraine, they managed to fulfill the dreams of 309,884 people, who ordered a brand-new Porsche in 2022, up 3% compared to the 301,915 units sold the year before.
China remained their biggest market overall, though sales here went down by 2%, from 95,671 to 93,286. In Germany, they shipped 29,512 units, up 3% from 2022’s 28,565 cars, and in Europe overall, excluding their home market, they parted ways with 7% more vehicles, from 58,576 to 62,685. Sales in North America were only slightly up from 79,166 to 79,260. In other markets, Porsche delivered 45,141 cars, a 13% increase compared to 2021’s 39,937.
“The many challenges caused by the war in Ukraine, interrupted supply chains, and the ongoing semi-conductor crisis have shaped the past year, and put us to the test. So, I am all the prouder of the entire Porsche team. In this difficult moment, we have succeeded fulfilling the dream of owning a Porsche for more customers than ever before,” said the brand’s Executive Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Detlev von Platen. “On the sales side, results have been positive in 2022. Porsche is in a solid position. And we’re building on that basis.”
As we already mentioned in the title, the 911 was the company’s third most popular model in 2022, accounting for 40,410 units of the total sales of 309,884, a 5% increase. So, can you guess where the gold and silver medals went to? That’s right, to the two crossovers, the Cayenne and Macan. The flagship high-rider was the most popular model by far, with 95,604 units sold, and the smaller one followed with 86,724 examples. The Panamera was 13% more popular, with 34,142 sales, and orders for the Taycan went down by 16%, to 34,801, blamed on the “supply chain bottlenecks and limited component availability.” Last but not least, the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman accounted for 18,203 sales.
Porsche won’t rest on their laurels, as they have new models in the making, including the all-electric versions of their entry-level sports models, the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman. The Macan is going down the zero-emission route as well, and the 911 will be partially electrified. At the same time, they are also planning a new flagship crossover, which will sit above the Cayenne, and will inevitably challenge the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
