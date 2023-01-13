Porsche Cayenne Coupe Facelift Does Not Bother With Camouflage, Gets Spied

Porsche is working on a facelift for the Cayenne Coupe, and its prototypes previously made their spy shot debut last Summer. Since then, the prototype's development has gone further, and it was now spotted almost without any camouflage on it. Somehow, even the Porsche badges on it are visible.
Usually, whenever a prototype is being tested, the development team covers badges and logos with black tape. In some cases, the logos are simply removed, or not installed at all, while others are installed, but concealed. In the case of this prototype, no action of that type was undertaken, and you can even see the Porsche crest on the wheel caps.
However, the prototype does feature black tape here and there, especially around certain elements. For example, you can see it around the headlights and the taillights. Since just a few elements are covered, it is easy to determine that just a few at a glance.
So, we have a set of headlights with a different interior graphic, as well as a set of taillights. The front bumper comes with squared vents in its grilles, which might be active vents. Just above the front license plate, there is a sensor for the vehicle's adaptive cruise control, and it may also be used for various driver assistance technologies.
The rear of the vehicle has an element that unites the taillights, also known as a heckblende, which is covered in a bit of camouflage. It is not clear at this point what it also hides, if the Porsche badge is meant to be inside it, for example, or if it is meant to light up entirely or have reflective properties at all.
Thanks to a bit of snow, the rear bumper, as well as the lower part of the trunk hatch, are concealed from view, although they appear to have a few temporary elements attached in the form of vertical slats. The edges of the rear bumper have a set of vents that may be active, or they may just be decorative fins, while the central diffuser integrates two large tailpipes.
This prototype is believed to be a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe facelift, which would be the top-of-the-line model in its range. The exhaust is new to this version and looks like one of the Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe, but it may be an optional extra with the facelift, or it may be a part of a package.
While not visible in this set of images, the interior is set to be revised, too, despite this variant being launched in 2019. The center console might be changed the most, with a potential replacement for the gear selector being rumored. The conventional shifter design might be replaced with something smaller, but not as small as the unit found in the 911.
Usually, whenever an automaker does not bother that much with camouflage, it means that the reveal date of the production version is imminent, so expect to see it by the end of Summer 2023.
