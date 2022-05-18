Porsche Cayenne Coupe by Manhart Is Ready to Steal the Lamborghini Urus' Lunch Money

More on this:

1 Hairy-Chested Land Rover Defender by Manhart Is Closer Than It Appears

2 Manhart MH2 630 Is a 621-HP BMW M2 Competition Optimized for Track Use

3 BMW X5 M vs. Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe vs. X6 M50i: Motley Crew, Weird Result

4 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Is the Quickest SUV on Laguna Seca, Beats the Urus

5 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Is All Kinds of Fast, Hits 297 km/h on Autobahn