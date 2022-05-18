Porsche Cayenne Coupe by Manhart Is Ready to Steal the Lamborghini Urus' Lunch Money

Think the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe is cool? Wait until you see what Manhart has done to it, and you will probably reconsider the whole ‘cool super crossover’ stuff.
Building on the Turbo variant of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the Manhart Cayenne CRT 800 has received an impressive power boost that sends shivers down the spine of the Lamborghini Urus.
By upgrading the turbo, giving it a new intercooler, and either remapping the ECU or installing the MHtronik auxiliary control unit, Manhart has unleashed a whopping 807 ps (796 hp / 594 kW) and 1,090 Nm (804 lb-ft) of torque. That’s more than 250 ps (246 hp / 184 kW) and 300+ Nm (221 lb-ft) more than what the turbo’d 4.0-liter V8 develops in the stock Cayenne Turbo Coupe.
Contributing to the boost is the exhaust system upgrade. It has valve control, rear silencer, and four 100-mm (-in) tailpipes that can be ceramic coated, or bathed in carbon fiber. Sports downpipes are available too, and since they’re not TUV-approved, they are aimed at markets outside Germany. There is no reference to the performance of the tuned crossover, but the stock one needs 3.8 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and maxes out at 285 kph (177 mph).
The pictured vehicle sits 35 mm (1.4 in) closer to the ground thanks to the new suspension optimization. It rides on 10.5x22-inch front and 11.5x22-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 285/35 and 315/30 tires respectively. These further contribute to the enhanced looks, alongside the black-painted body, with golden decals.
Manhart says that the brakes and interior have remained untouched in this case, but they can upgrade them upon request. For their next trick involving this model, they will launch a front spoiler, and a rear diffuser, both of them made of carbon fiber. Pricing details are unknown, but we’re confident that Manhart can talk you through everything.
