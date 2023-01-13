Google Maps Rival Creates the Feature That’ll Make It Carmakers’ Favorite Navigation App

While Google Maps seems to dominate the consumer space when it comes down to navigation solutions, HERE is the leading company in terms of solutions aimed directly at carmakers.
Its software is already installed in cars from top brands like Mercedes and BMW, and HERE keeps working on technology that helps it expand its market share on this front.
Most recently, the company announced a new solution powered by HERE Workspace and HERE Search and whose purpose is as simple and clever as it could be: to provide users with custom results for the searches they make in the navigation software.
Here’s how the whole thing works.
Whenever you fire up a navigation application, including the likes of Google Maps, and perform a search, the results are based on a series of criteria, including your previous searches and your current location.
HERE, however, wants to provide its customers with more capabilities on this front, so the companies using its mapping services will be allowed to customize the search results by adding their own points of interest. The concept, therefore, prepares its navigation software for wide adoption, especially in the EV world where carmakers can customize the search results with the location of compatible chargers.
At the end of the day, what HERE wants to do is to give carmakers the opportunity to personalize the results according to the needs of their customers. Car manufacturers can therefore add their own points of interest, and they can be anything from charging stations to the location of dealerships and service centers.
And HERE says the new idea is already catching the attention of large companies out there. A major automotive OEM and a consumer web mapping provider have already joined the platform and are now piloting the new capabilities, though HERE has otherwise kept all details secret and no names have been offered.
In the meantime, it’s not hard to see where HERE is aiming with the new solution. Such an update would eventually boost its adoption in the automotive market, especially as carmakers get more control over the results that are shown to users.
HERE is already the world’s number one navigation app, especially thanks to the collaborations with carmakers across the world, therefore pushing Google Maps to second place in the global rankings. Google, on the other hand, seems to be more focused on a consumer-oriented experience, as its relationship with car manufacturers mostly comes down to Android Automotive.
The adoption of this operating system, however, is improving at a slow pace (or at least, much slower than Google itself probably expected), so for now, HERE continues to dominate this space. And following this new announcement, this isn’t by any means surprising.
