Porsche Posts Best Ever Sales Year in the U.S. on Strong Macan and Cayenne Q4 Sales

Back in 1983, Tom Cruise appeared on the silver screen in the movie Risky Business and delivered an unforgettable quote after a car chase outrunning thugs in a 1979 Porsche 928. He pulled he car to the curb, looked at his passenger and said, “Porsche, there is no substitute.” We cannot publish the response by his other passenger tucked in the back, but it was a classic.
Later in the movie, the 928 would roll of a dock, into a lake, and wind up in a repair shop. Another classic line from the movie was delivered by the mechanic as water and fish poured out when he opened the door; “Who is the U-boat commander.”
As well all know, Porsche does not have a U-boat in its product lineup, but what they do have is a stable of sports car models that offer to satisfy the insatiable appetite American car enthusiasts have for European high-performance sports cars.
Evidence of the popularity of the Porsche brand specifically, were reflected in just released sales numbers from Porsche Cars of North America (PCNA). Despite all of the industry challenges as a result of the you-know-what, Porsche managed to sell 70,065 vehicles on U.S. soil. The number set a new total sales mark that was established in the 2021 calendar year.
In the first sign the last portion of the year would be a big one, October sales increased by 41% from October 2021. The fourth quarter of the year total was quite remarkable as the German brand moved a new quarterly high 20,955 cars. That number is a appreciable increase of 14% from the same period in 2021 and represents 30% of 2022 sales.
The reaction to the final 2022 sales tally by Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA was a classic one as well. “What a year! Twelve months that provided challenges linked to industry-wide supply chain issues, but also a year that presented many more opportunities, resulting in a new record that surpassed expectations. I’m grateful to every single one of our customers – especially if they sometimes have to be patient – and to our dealers and the team at PCNA and in Germany who have supported them at every stage in aiming to deliver an exceptional experience.”
The ever popular 911 sold above the 10,000-unit mark for the second consecutive year but increased just 2% over 2021. Though slowed by industry-wide supply chain issues, demand for the all-electric Taycan continued with 7,271 models being sold, a decrease of 23% from the previous year.
Representing 34% of PCNA sales for the year was the Macan selling 23,668 units falling just over 1,000 units short of the 2021 total. The Cayenne totaled 21,194 for the year up 19% from 2021, joining the 911 as the only two models to post increases in sales.
The Panamera and the 718 sold 7,708 combined and fully electric vehicles accounted for 10% of all deliveries in 2022.
Gruner added, “At the same time it’s gratifying that our customers rated Porsche highest among all automotive brands for their new-car experience in the J.D. Power 2022 US APEAL Study. Looking ahead, we have amazing new cars arriving this year – and experiences too, as we mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche sports cars in style at Rennsport Reunion in September.
Porsche joins Bentley and Rolls Royce in setting sales records in the U.S. for 2022.
