Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case F: Here Is the Sixth Super Treasure Hunt of the Year

As always, the upcoming case of diecast cars contains a total of 72 items. Some of these are licensed vehicles, others are Hot Wheels original designs. We all know that the older "fantasy" cars aren't as attractive for automotive enthusiasts, but the new models such as the El Segundo Coupe aren't half bad. Either way, in today's story, we will be mostly looking at replicas of real-life vehicles. And we won't be going through repeat variations, as we've already covered those in previous reviews. For starters, we finally get a glimpse of the sixth Super Treasure Hunt item for 2023.
We've found treasure!
Now, we've already seen the STH models for cases G and H too, but we won't spoil that for you just yet. All we can say is that both of them are replicas of cars initially built in the '60s, with big V8 engines under their hoods. But for now, you'll have to settle for a European race car instead. The Renault Sport R.S. 01 first came out back in 2016, and it's no wonder that this GT-R-powered machine was designed by Ryu Asada.
Mattel created nine different variations of this casting by now, most of which were unfortunately fitted with TRAP5 wheels. So this is the first time the R.S. 01 is rolling on Real Riders wheels while sporting a Spectraflame paint job. Some highly ambitious sellers are already asking as much as $700 for one of these, but common sense dictates you should pick a $30 option instead.
As for the Regular Treasure Hunt, well, it seems like Mattel has done it again. Fans of the Donut Drifter might be happy to see it elevated to TH status, but there's also a good chance it will become what collectors call a peg warmer. This is the fifth fantasy Treasure Hunt so far for 2023, but the BMW R nineT Racer wasn't all that impressive either. Chances are that the Japanese-inspired Raijin Express truck is still the most interesting TH so far, but we can only hope more licensed models will be coming up next.
Hot Wheels Pagani supercars you can find on the market. With this new appearance, there are now 10 variations of the Huayra Roadster to look for and we know for a fact that the Zonda R casting is getting some updates as well.
Novelty is an essential attribute of the beautiful
It rarely happens for collectors to be more excited about a mainline casting than they are about the Super Treasure Hunt variation, but Case F has two such items inside. And the first one is the IMSA GTO-inspired Audi 90 Quattro, which is bound to be one of the most popular castings for 2023! Everyone is quite enthusiastic that Mattel keeps bringing on more Audi models, following the positive response to vehicles like the RS2 Avant and the '84 Sport Quattro, to name a few.
This new casting features a classic Audi livery and Aerodisc wheels, and if you aren't aware of how amazing these cars were back in the day, you should look them up. We imagine that it won't take long until we see this Fraser Campbell-designed casting being integrated into Car Culture or any other Premium series developed by Mattel, and we'll report back with more info on the topic as soon as we have it.
The '70s Van is back with a new color, but we'd much rather see it wearing a completely different livery as opposed to the same letter design. The LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia (S15) now sports a golden paint job, which reminds us of the Top Secret liveries used by Smoky Nagata. This is the fifth variation of the casting since its release in 2022, which goes to show how big of an impact it has had on the market. We can only hope that Mattel seriously considers creating a replica of the Coke Zero RX-7 that's about to go live at the Tokyo Auto Salon as well.
SUV is still rolling on BLOR wheels, but these have been painted white instead of the boring old grey.
Exciting times are coming
The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is the other highly anticipated model that we mentioned earlier. This is a brand-new casting for Hot Wheels and one we've given you a sneak preview of a few months back. Fraser Campbell is the artist that handled the design of this 1/64th scale replica of the legendary Porsche, and we can't wait to see what other color variations will come out next.
Porsche fans will be delighted to see that the '71 911 also made it into the mix, although it looks almost identical to the First Edition model that came out in 2018. We'll have to see these side by side to see if there are any differences, although we suspect that it may all be down to the type of wheels used. The new ZAMAC finish looks great on the 2018 Bentley Continental GT3, and this is the sixth iteration since the 2020 debut. As predicted, we've just scratched the surface for Hot Wheels Corvettes in 2023 with the 70th Anniversary set.
There are two of these cars included in Case F: the Corvette Grand Sport Roadster and the '72 Stingray Convertible. We have already seen over a dozen variations of the first one, as it has been around since 2015. But the latter is a brand new casting for Mattel and one that looks simply phenomenal with all the details included in the package. The Metalflake Blue 'Vette features a chrome interior and 5-spoke wheels, and it's certainly on its way to reaching the Top 10 Mainline castings for 2023.
Ford Escort RS2000 is also back, by popular demand, and this is the third variation released within the past 12 months. We prefer this red one to the previous black model, and chances are it's even going to outrank the First Edition release in white. Just when we thought there wasn't anything else left to see inside Case F, a yellow Dodge Viper RT/10 pops up.
This casting has been around since 1993, with a retooling occurring in 2017! And there are over 70 variations to look out for if you're planning on getting a complete collection. What we like most about the new one is the fact that it's rolling around on 3-spoke wheels, which is a nice throwback to a bygone era.
We've found treasure!
Now, we've already seen the STH models for cases G and H too, but we won't spoil that for you just yet. All we can say is that both of them are replicas of cars initially built in the '60s, with big V8 engines under their hoods. But for now, you'll have to settle for a European race car instead. The Renault Sport R.S. 01 first came out back in 2016, and it's no wonder that this GT-R-powered machine was designed by Ryu Asada.
Mattel created nine different variations of this casting by now, most of which were unfortunately fitted with TRAP5 wheels. So this is the first time the R.S. 01 is rolling on Real Riders wheels while sporting a Spectraflame paint job. Some highly ambitious sellers are already asking as much as $700 for one of these, but common sense dictates you should pick a $30 option instead.
As for the Regular Treasure Hunt, well, it seems like Mattel has done it again. Fans of the Donut Drifter might be happy to see it elevated to TH status, but there's also a good chance it will become what collectors call a peg warmer. This is the fifth fantasy Treasure Hunt so far for 2023, but the BMW R nineT Racer wasn't all that impressive either. Chances are that the Japanese-inspired Raijin Express truck is still the most interesting TH so far, but we can only hope more licensed models will be coming up next.
Hot Wheels Pagani supercars you can find on the market. With this new appearance, there are now 10 variations of the Huayra Roadster to look for and we know for a fact that the Zonda R casting is getting some updates as well.
Novelty is an essential attribute of the beautiful
It rarely happens for collectors to be more excited about a mainline casting than they are about the Super Treasure Hunt variation, but Case F has two such items inside. And the first one is the IMSA GTO-inspired Audi 90 Quattro, which is bound to be one of the most popular castings for 2023! Everyone is quite enthusiastic that Mattel keeps bringing on more Audi models, following the positive response to vehicles like the RS2 Avant and the '84 Sport Quattro, to name a few.
This new casting features a classic Audi livery and Aerodisc wheels, and if you aren't aware of how amazing these cars were back in the day, you should look them up. We imagine that it won't take long until we see this Fraser Campbell-designed casting being integrated into Car Culture or any other Premium series developed by Mattel, and we'll report back with more info on the topic as soon as we have it.
The '70s Van is back with a new color, but we'd much rather see it wearing a completely different livery as opposed to the same letter design. The LB Super Silhouette Nissan Silvia (S15) now sports a golden paint job, which reminds us of the Top Secret liveries used by Smoky Nagata. This is the fifth variation of the casting since its release in 2022, which goes to show how big of an impact it has had on the market. We can only hope that Mattel seriously considers creating a replica of the Coke Zero RX-7 that's about to go live at the Tokyo Auto Salon as well.
SUV is still rolling on BLOR wheels, but these have been painted white instead of the boring old grey.
Exciting times are coming
The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is the other highly anticipated model that we mentioned earlier. This is a brand-new casting for Hot Wheels and one we've given you a sneak preview of a few months back. Fraser Campbell is the artist that handled the design of this 1/64th scale replica of the legendary Porsche, and we can't wait to see what other color variations will come out next.
Porsche fans will be delighted to see that the '71 911 also made it into the mix, although it looks almost identical to the First Edition model that came out in 2018. We'll have to see these side by side to see if there are any differences, although we suspect that it may all be down to the type of wheels used. The new ZAMAC finish looks great on the 2018 Bentley Continental GT3, and this is the sixth iteration since the 2020 debut. As predicted, we've just scratched the surface for Hot Wheels Corvettes in 2023 with the 70th Anniversary set.
There are two of these cars included in Case F: the Corvette Grand Sport Roadster and the '72 Stingray Convertible. We have already seen over a dozen variations of the first one, as it has been around since 2015. But the latter is a brand new casting for Mattel and one that looks simply phenomenal with all the details included in the package. The Metalflake Blue 'Vette features a chrome interior and 5-spoke wheels, and it's certainly on its way to reaching the Top 10 Mainline castings for 2023.
Ford Escort RS2000 is also back, by popular demand, and this is the third variation released within the past 12 months. We prefer this red one to the previous black model, and chances are it's even going to outrank the First Edition release in white. Just when we thought there wasn't anything else left to see inside Case F, a yellow Dodge Viper RT/10 pops up.
This casting has been around since 1993, with a retooling occurring in 2017! And there are over 70 variations to look out for if you're planning on getting a complete collection. What we like most about the new one is the fact that it's rolling around on 3-spoke wheels, which is a nice throwback to a bygone era.