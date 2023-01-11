Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case F: Here Is the Sixth Super Treasure Hunt of the Year

We're only a few days into 2023, and some Hot Wheels enthusiasts have already managed to get their hands on Case F! I guess that's one of the perks you get for living close to Mattel's factory in Asia. With any luck, you might have seen cases C and D in stores by now, if you haven't already ordered one from Malaysia. And there are a lot of cool castings coming out this year, even if you don't fancy spending extra on some premium models.