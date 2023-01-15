Porsche Recalls Taycan in Australia to Address a Suspension Issue

Exactly 34,801 units of the Taycan were delivered in 2022 according to Porsche, representing a 16 percent decline over 2021. Be that as it may, the all-electric sedan outsold the 718 Boxster and its coupe brother.
Increasingly popular though it may be, the Taycan has a history of manufacturing issues that are very abnormal for a manufacturer known for its attention to detail. Over in Australia, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, and the Arts has announced recall number REC-005598 affecting four units of the Taycan.
The obnoxiously long-named department lists two codes – Y1A and Y1B – with the former referring to the four-door sedan and the latter to the five-door shooting brake. It appears the pneumatic springs on the front axle don’t meet manufacturing specifications. The department doesn’t go into specifics, but does mention that the front struts may become dislodged, releasing air from the air springs, therefore resulting in a loss of control.
Said concern is a perfect match to the one described by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in recall number 22V-921. Issued in December 2022, said recall concerns 28 units of the 2021 model year Porsche Taycan manufactured between July 2021 and November 2021.
Porsche told the federal watchdog that the retaining ring on top of the strut is prone to come loose due to a groove that was incorrectly machined. The German automaker blames a sub-supplier for the manufacturing issue.
Porsche became aware of this problem in November 2022 due to an increased number of field reports alleging dislodged struts. The Audi e-tron GT, which is twinned with the Taycan, was called back as well to the tune of 96 examples produced for model year 2022 in September 2021.
Turning our attention back to the Australia-spec vehicles, affected owners are advised to contact their preferred dealership to arrange an inspection and repair of their vehicles. Free of charge, of course. If needed, both front pneumatic spring struts will be replaced. The struts in question bear part numbers 9J1616037 D and 9J1616038 D according to the manufacturer.
In production since 2019, the Taycan is available in two body styles, as mentioned earlier. The shooting brake has to flavors to it, namely the crossover-inspired Cross Turimso and the more car-like Sport Turismo.
Based on the J1 platform, the Taycan and its Audi-branded sibling feature a direct-drive unit up front and a two-speed tranny out back. The short planetary first gear provides maximum acceleration, whereas the long second gear is there to maximize efficiency and top speed. Whereas the e-tron GT comes exclusively with two motors, the Taycan is also available in single-motor RWD guise. Rather than the rear-wheel-drive version with the larger of two battery packs, the dual-motor GTS has the most range.
246 miles (396 kilometers) as per EPA testing, that is. Every Taycan is capable of covering more than 200 miles. The Taycan 4S with the standard battery ranks dead last with 206 miles (332 kilometers) to its name.
