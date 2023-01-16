Volvo Brings Back RWD With Updated 2023 C40 and XC40

That’s right, you can now get your Volvo with rear-wheel drive again, as long as you’re opting for the 2023 C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. These two models have been updated for the new model year, with emphasis on improving the driving range.
Marking the return of the rear-wheel drive in Volvo’s portfolio after a 25-year hiatus, the 2023 C40 Recharge and 2023 XC40 Recharge feature a second-generation permanent magnet electric motor, developed in-house, which drives the rear wheels. It kicks out 175 kW (238 ps/235 hp), up 5 kW (7 ps/7 hp) over the outgoing front-wheel drive versions, and it is fed by the same 69 kWh battery pack.
However, enhancements in cooling efficiency have enabled the battery pack to deliver increased range in both models. The 2023 XC40 Recharge can now travel 460 km (286 miles) between charges on the WLTP cycle, up from 425 km (264 miles). The C40 Recharge has an autonomy of 476 km (296 miles), up from 438 km (272 miles). Moreover, the 10 to 80% juicing up at a 130 kW public charger takes 34 minutes, the Swedish car firm claims.
A larger battery is also available for the two electric Volvos, which has a capacity of 82 kWh. In this configuration, the XC40 Recharge can travel up to 515 km (320 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and the C40 Recharge 533 km (331 miles). Besides further improving the driving range, the battery pack feeds electrons to a more powerful electric motor that generates 185 kW (252 ps/248 hp) and drives the rear axle. The 10-80% charging time at a 200 kW connection, up from the previous 150 kW, takes 28 minutes here.
Besides introducing the new rear-wheel drive versions, Volvo has also updated the all-wheel drive models for 2023. The previous setup comprised two electric motors, delivering 150 kW (204 ps/201 hp) each, and they were replaced by the in-house developed rear-mounted motor that churns out 183 kW (249 ps/245 hp) and a 117 kW (159 ps/157 hp) unit on the front axle. Juiced up by the 82 kWh battery pack, the XC40 Recharge has a driving range of up to 500 km (311 miles) on the WLTP cycle, a 62-km (39-mile) improvement, and the C40 Recharge can drive up to 507 km (315 miles), up from 451 km (280 miles).
“These updates are another big step in our work towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030,” said the brand’s Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, Javier Varela. “Range and charging times are new key factors for more and more of our customers, and these improvements make our fully electric models even more attractive than they already were.”
The final update revolves around the wheels, as the new 19-inch set helps reduce drag thanks to its aerodynamic design. The alloys are available on the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, and they round off the novelties.
