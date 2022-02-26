2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Gifted With IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

Currently owned by a Chinese automaker, Volvo made a name for itself by investing a plethora of Swedish kronor in automotive safety. That’s how Volvo received Top Safety Pick+ accolades from the IIHS for every single 2021 model it sells in the United States, thus setting a new benchmark.
For the 2022 model year, the company has just received the TSP+ award for the C40 Recharge. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety notes good performance in all crashworthiness tests. This rating applies to headlight performance too. The front-crash prevention system was deemed good in vehicle-to-vehicle testing and advanced in vehicle-to-pedestrian testing.
The only point of contention would be the child seat anchors. “Difficult to maneuver around the anchors” is how the nonprofit organization explains the acceptable rating they awarded, which clearly isn’t a deal breaker at all.
“As Volvo continues our electrification journey, safety remains at the heart of everything we do,” declared Anders Gustafsson, president and chief executive officer of Volvo Car USA. “The C40 Recharge earning a prestigious Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+ award reaffirms that no matter how your Volvo is powered, it’ll always be safe.”
Although it’s not apparent from the nameplate it bears, the C40 Recharge is basically a coupe-styled XC40 Recharge. Developed from the ground up as an electric-only vehicle, this fellow also happens to feature Volvo’s first leather-free interior. Volvo intends to become fully electric by 2030, which passes as good news for the environment and bad news for car enthusiasts.
Currently priced from $58,750 excluding destination charge and the $7,500 federal tax credit, the coupe-styled crossover is $7,050 costlier than the XC40 Recharge. That’s a lot of money when you think about it, more so if you remember that you would be paying more bucks for less cargo volume.
At most, C40 Recharge owners can look forward to 226 miles (364 kilometers) of range as per the Environmental Protection Agency’s test cycle.
