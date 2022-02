Volvo XC90 Will Remain in Production Even After the Unveiling of Its Electric Successor

FWD

During an interview with Automotive News, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson confirmed that the gasoline-powered XC90 isn’t going anywhere just yet.“That’s an advantage of building the new one in Charleston [South Carolina]. Why should we close down the old one in Torslanda [Sweden] when you still have a market for hybrids, especially in America and China,” stated the chief exec.Not only will Volvo keep the XC90 in production, but they’ll also give it another facelift in a bid to have it look as fresh as possible next to its more advanced successor – by the time the latter breaks cover, the current XC90 would be eight years old, as per Drive “We will even look into upgrading it, so it looks a bit better. But technology wise, we’ll invest in the new generation of all-electric cars,” added Samuelsson.In the United States, buyers can currently purchase two variants of the XC90 in the regular gasoline-powered model (available in T5/ T5and T6 AWD configurations) and the plug-in hybrid Recharge. The entry-level XC90 T5 FWD retails from $50,900 while the Rechargevariant costs upwards of $64,800.As for the successor , it’s expected to ride on the carmaker’s new SPA2 platform, which should also underpin the upcoming Polestar 3 crossover, as well as a future full-sizethat Volvo will eventually throw at the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.Going forward, Volvo expects 50% of its global sales to be battery electric by 2025, before going full electric, as a company, by the end of this decade.